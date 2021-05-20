Foreign Affairs Ministry Clarifies “Vote No” at the United Nations for R2P and Genocide Prevention

The Foreign Affairs Ministry clarified information regarding the discussion on the draft resolution agenda for responsibility to protect (R2P) at the United Nations general assembly on Wednesday 18th May.

Director-General of Multilateral Cooperation of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Febrian A Ruddyard, explained that during the UN general assembly meeting, Croatia proposed that a separate agenda be formed to discuss R2P.

However, Indonesia rejected the proposal to form a draft new agenda related to the venue for the R2P discussion. Febrian emphasised that what Indonesia rejected wasn’t the substantive content of the R2P concept.

“There is, indeed, some confusion regarding the resolutions we voted against. This resolution is not at all a substantive resolution,” said Febrian in a press conference on Thursday 20th May.

“This resolution is a procedural resolution in which one country is discussing, Croatia, proposing that there be a discussion on R2P, or responsibility to protect, to be discussed in a separate agenda item,” he continued.

Febrian explained that Indonesia did not agree with the proposal to form discussions related to R2P in a special permanent agenda because the 2005 World Summit outcome is still on the agenda for the discussion of the relevance of R2P.

“It means that R2P is not new anymore, this has been discussed for a long time and we are always involved in the discussion,” he said.

The idea of ??the “Responsibility to Protect”, or R2P, is an international principle that aims to prevent genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing, and crimes against humanity.

Previously, documents on the results of voting at the UN general assembly were circulated regarding the resolution on the R2P and prevention of genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing, and a crime against humanity on social media.

In the document, there were 115 countries that voted to support the resolution, 15 countries that voted against, and 28 countries abstained. Indonesia is one of the countries that voted a no in the document.