Vote for The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali and Heavenly Spa Ubud by Westin™? Ubud at World Luxury Awards 2023

The time has come to cast your votes and support The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali and Heavenly Spa at the prestigious World Luxury Awards 2023.

The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali has been nominated in the category of Luxury Wellness Resort, while the Heavenly Spa Ubud by Westin™️ Ubud has been nominated for Best Unique Experience Spa.

The World Luxury Awards is an esteemed recognition that celebrates excellence in the luxury hospitality and wellness industry. Both The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali and Heavenly Spa Ubud by Westin™️ Ubud have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to providing exceptional services and experiences, elevating the standards of luxury.

Voting is open now and will continue until 1st September 2023. To show your support and cast your vote for The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali and Heavenly Spa Ubud by Westin™️ Ubud, please visit the official website here for the hotel and here for the spa.

The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali and Heavenly Spa Ubud by Westin™️ Ubud are deeply honoured to have been nominated for the prestigious Luxury Awards 2023. The Management extends our heartfelt gratitude to our valued guests for their continued support and invites everyone to join in voting for The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali and Heavenly Spa Ubud by Westin™️ Ubud, to secure a victory in this esteemed competition.

Your vote can make a difference in shaping the outcome of these awards. Let your voice be heard and help propel The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali and Heavenly Spa Ubud by Westin™️ Ubud to victory. Be a part of this exciting journey by voting today!

Visit www.westinubud.com and for more information, please call +62 361 301 8989 or email [email protected].

