Ministry of Transportation to Increase Online Motorcycle Taxi Fares by Up to 15%

The Indonesian Ministry of Transportation is targeting an increase in online motorcycle taxi fares by 8% to 15%. This increase will be based on zones that will be determined in the future.

The Director General of Land Transportation at the Indonesian Ministry of Transportation, Aan Suhana, explained that the plan to adjust online motorcycle taxi rates is being carried out to fulfil the wishes of online motorcycle taxi drivers.

“After the submission of opinions [from the online motorcycle taxi drivers] on the 20th of May, 2025, we held several meetings with the four of the [online motorcycle taxi] app providers, the app providers’ partners, as well as the allies who participated in the demonstration,” Suhana explained in a Hearing Meeting with Commission V of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia (Dewan Perwakilan Rakyat Republik Indonesia or DPR) on Monday, the 30th of June.

According to Suhana, his party has reviewed the demands of the drivers, and the discussion regarding the rate increase has been completed and is now awaiting implementation. The increase of 8% to 15% will later apply to the two-wheeled drivers. The rate increase will be divided into several zones, namely Zone I, Zone II, and Zone III.

“This is what we have established [and] reviewed, according to the zones that have been determined. The [fare increase] varies — there is 15%, there is 8% — depending on the zone that we determine,” he continued.

Suhana, however, could not confirm the precise date by which the fare increase would be implemented, as the Ministry of Transportation still needs to coordinate further with the online motorcycle taxi app providers.

“We are still in the process. Tomorrow we will make a call [to the online motorcycle taxi app providers]. However, in principle, this fare increase has been agreed by the app providers,” he added.

Currently, online motorcycle taxi fares are still based on the Decree of the Minister of Transportation Number KP 564/2022. The fares are determined based on three zones. Zone I includes Sumatra, Java (except Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang, and Bekasi), and Bali. The fare in this zone is Rp1,850 to Rp2,300 per kilometre. Zone II includes Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang, and Bekasi, with fares ranging from Rp2,600 to Rp2,700 per kilometre. Zone III covers Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Nusa Tenggara and surrounding areas, Maluku, and Papua, where fares range from Rp2,100 to Rp2,600 per kilometre.