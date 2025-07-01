Introducing Kuara Resort: Slow-Living Luxury by the Shores of Southern Lombok

Kuara Resort, a new boutique destination set along the untouched southern coast of Lombok, is now open for its soft launch.

With just sixteen villas and a philosophy rooted in presence, place, and cultural authenticity, Kuara Resort introduces a refined new addition to Indonesia’s luxury travel landscape.

Kuara invites guests to explore the soul of Lombok, where life moves to a rhythm that is slow, grounded, and intentional. Here, luxury is found not in excess, but in presence. A place to breathe deeper, move slower, and notice more.

Thoughtfully designed for those seeking connection and calm, the resort offers a restorative experience of one of the archipelago’s most captivating regions, viewed through a slower, more mindful lens.

A Land Steeped in Stillness and Story

Located just a short flight from Bali, yet worlds apart in pace, Lombok remains one of Indonesia’s most unspoilt islands. Wide beaches, rolling green hills, and a rich cultural heritage define the region — elements Kuara reflects in both experience and design.

The resort’s architecture and ethos are shaped by local wisdom, combining traditional Sasak craftsmanship with understated luxury. Structures are built from natural materials; open spaces welcome light, breeze, and birdsong. Every detail is curated to feel grounded, timeless, and true to its place.

Lombok is swiftly emerging as one of Southeast Asia’s most compelling luxury destinations, attracting travellers in search of pristine nature, rich culture, and a more intentional pace. As interest grows in quieter, more meaningful alternatives to Bali, Kuara offers a rare opportunity to experience the island’s raw beauty and enduring traditions in an intimate, elevated setting.

A Collection of Spaces to Pause

Each of Kuara’s one- to three-bedroom open-air villas offers refined comfort with a sense of ease. Garden Cottages are set among flowering pathways, the River Houses follow the contours of the landscape, while Beach Houses open directly onto the sea. Thoughtfully appointed with the modern comforts expected of a five-star retreat — including climate control, high-speed connectivity, and more — they deliver contemporary convenience without disturbing the prevailing sense of calm.

Designed by award-winning architect Alexia Dubus, the villas embody the textures of earth and Sasak culture, the hush of late afternoon light, and the understated grace of handcrafted detail. More than a place to stay, they offer space to notice — how stillness settles in, how quiet can stretch.

At Kuara, service is personal, intuitive, and unhurried. There are no set scripts — hospitality flows with the rhythm of your day, offered with warmth and care by a team that feels more like family than staff.

Experiences Rooted in Place

Kuara’s experiences are born from the land and the lives that shape it. Guests are invited to discover Lombok through immersive, meaningful encounters — from cycling forest trails to learning traditional cooking, foraging at low tide, or visiting sacred springs hidden deep within the island’s interior.

“Everything we offer begins with the island itself,” says Rata Wijaya, the resort’s Operational Manager. “Our role is not to create something new, but to reveal what is already here. Whether it’s a walk through a village, a quiet morning on the shoreline, or sharing stories by the fire, we aim to connect guests to this place in a meaningful, personal way.”

Kuara’s spa provides a peaceful sanctuary within the resort, where wellness rituals draw on generations of island tradition. Treatments use locally sourced roots, herbs, and oils, prepared by hand, with massage techniques that follow the natural rhythm of breath and body. Each experience is guided by intuition and care, encouraging stillness, softness, and a deeper connection to self.

Cuisine with a Sense of Time and Place

At Kuara, food stirs the senses — fresh, fire-cooked, and full of soul. Menus are guided by what’s in season, what’s growing in the garden, and the island’s rich culinary heritage. Ingredients are harvested or sourced nearby, spices are ground by hand, and much of the cooking happens over an open flame.

Dining is personal. Meals might be served by the sea, in the garden, or prepared together in the Chef’s Atelier following a stroll through the farm. Whether paired with a morning market visit or enjoyed in the privacy of a villa, each dish reflects the textures, warmth, and depth of Lombok’s landscape.

A Quiet Opening, a Gentle Welcome

Kuara is currently open for soft launch, welcoming early guests with its full offering of accommodation, dining, and curated experiences. In this initial phase, the team invites travellers seeking a slower kind of luxury to rediscover Lombok, from a place shaped by care, presence, and a deep connection to the land.

For reservations and enquiries, visit kuaralombok.com or contact reservations@kuaralombok.com.