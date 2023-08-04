Friday, 4 August 2023

Grand Hyatt Jakarta celebrates Indonesia’s 78th Independence Day with Nusantara dishes at Grand Café.

These dishes are presented by talented chefs from four Hyatt hotels across the country, namely Grand Hyatt Jakarta, Hyatt Regency Bali, Hyatt Regency Yogyakarta, and Alila Solo.

Running from 16th to 31st August 2023, the Nusantara Table buffet will take guests on a culinary journey for Rp460,000 net per person during lunch and dinner. From Grand Hyatt Jakarta, Chef Slamet will present his signature nasi goreng kampung and beef rendang, while Chef Adi Muliartha from Hyatt Regency Bali will showcase Balinese ayam betutu.

Chef Dian from Hyatt Regency Yogyakarta is preparing Yogyakarta Sultans’ favourite dishes, such as kapiratu or ground beef wrapped in scrambled egg and gecok ganem or Javanese white curry made of coconut milk and meatballs. Representing Alila Solo, Chef Tri Cahyono will bring in his signature sate buntel, selat Solo and many more. 

Nusantara Table at Grand Cafe

Chef de Partie Slamet of Grand Hyatt Jakarta has been the head of all Indonesian cuisines at the iconic hotel since 2004. Chef de Partie Adi Muliartha from Hyatt Regency Bali comes from Tabanan, a regency in East Bali that has greatly influenced his Balinese cooking. With over 20 years of experience, Sous-Chef Dian Arfendie from Hyatt Regency Yogyakarta is an expert in Yogyakarta cuisine. Also born and raised in a rich Javanese culture, Chef de Partie Tri Cahyono from Alila Solo is passionate about sharing his Javanese culinary heritage.  

Located on the lobby level, Grand Café is an all-day dining restaurant offering a fresh made-to-order buffet that emphasises local flavours and home-style dining with interiors and architecture designed to evoke the feeling of an Indonesian home. 

For more information, please call +62 21-2992-1298 or visit @grandhyattjakarta on Instagram.

