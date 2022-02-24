Bali Officially Implements Bubble Quarantine

The government has decided to implement a bubble quarantine system for both foreign nationals and Indonesian citizens travelling from overseas to Bali, effective from 23rd February 2022 until further notice.

The decision was stated in circular No. 8 of 2022 regarding the bubble mechanism health protocol in Bali during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was signed by the Head of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, Lt. Gen. Suharyanto. The rule is implemented to minimise the transmission of coronavirus cases in line with the government’s decision to open access to tourism and a number of agendas this year on the Island of the Gods.

This policy will be applied to overseas travellers who have been travelling overseas for the last 14 days and applies to both foreign nationals and Indonesian citizens who carry out activities with a bubble system.

Travellers can follow this mechanism only if they enter Indonesia through I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Denpasar, Bali and Tanjung Benoa Harbour, Bali.

“The entire series of activities for the bubble system will be supported by health workers to provide health services, as well as registered support personnel such as airport, port, transportation, hotel or ship staff, venues, and other public facilities,” the circular wrote, as quoted on Thursday 24th February.

The task force has also asked the organisers of the bubble system to divide those working in the bubble system into several bubble groups, but not limited to the types or series of activities to be carried out during the bubble system. More information relating to travellers’ history, their arrival schedule following this mechanism, the history of their health status such as comorbidities, age group, vaccination status, etc will be recorded.

All provisions of the quarantine mechanism and the application of the COVID-19 health protocol for overseas travellers visiting Bali must still refer to the circular of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force number 7 of 2022.

Later, after completing the bubble system process, travellers following the bubble system must follow the provisions, including undergoing a PCR examination as an exit test. However, the series of G20 meetings held in Bali will still follow special rules, namely circular number 6 of 2022 concerning bubble system health protocols in the G20 meeting series of activities in Indonesia during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bubble system is a travel corridor that aims to divide the people involved into different groups – or bubbles – by separating people at risk of being exposed to COVID-19 from the community. It is also accompanied by restrictions on interaction only to people in the same bubble.