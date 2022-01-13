Instagram’s Five Most Beautiful Hotels in Bali

Five hotels in Bali have been included on the list of the 20 most beautiful five-star hotels in Asia according to the UK price comparison website, money.co.uk.

In an official statement released Wednesday 12th January, it said the website used guidelines from BoldData.nl, a database management company in the Netherlands, to find out which countries have the most five-star hotels.

Then, the website created a long list of available countries and reviewed them again to find the top five-star hotels in each country.

Using the name of each hotel, money.co.uk then analysed Instagram hashtag data to see which hotels were the most photographed to compile the list of the most beautiful hotels.

In the list of 20 most beautiful five-star hotels in Asia, Soneva Jani in the Maldives took first place with 415,461 hashtags.

In 20th place is The Upper House in Hong Kong with 16,088 hashtags. The list also includes five hotels in Bali.

Conrad Bali

Conrad Bali has been named the eighth most beautiful five-star hotel in Asia with 26,016 hashtags. This hotel is located at Jalan Pratama 168, Tanjung Benoa, Bali.

According to its official website, the hotel offers two types of accommodation, namely suites and villas. Each room has its own charm.

The deluxe king room, for example, has an area of 45 square metres with a private balcony offering garden views. The room also has one king-size bed and a bathroom with a separate shower and bath. Prices for these rooms start from Rp1.1 million.

The hotel also provides facilities ranging from a spa, lounge, resort, beach, and swimming pool.

The Edge Bali

The Edge Bali is located on Jalan Pura Goa Lempeh, Banjar Dinas Kangin, Pecatu, Uluwatu. The hotel is ranked 12th on the list of the 20 most beautiful five-star hotels in Asia with 22,700 hashtags.

There are eight types of villas that tourists can choose from, namely The One, The Villa, The Breeze, The Mood, The Ocean, The Shore, The Ridge, and The View. According to the official website, each villa is equipped with a private kitchen and 24-hour room service.

Villa The One, for example, sits on the edge of a cliff overlooking the Indian Ocean. The One features a garden area, private pool, and a bathroom with a jacuzzi and outdoor shower.

One of the facilities that can be enjoyed at The Edge is the Oneeighty beach club which is located on the Uluwatu cliffs and has a glass swimming pool 160 metres above the ocean.

The Mulia Bali

Ranked 13th on a list of the 20 most beautiful five-star hotels in Asia is The Mulia Bali with 22,418 hashtags. This hotel is located on Jalan Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, Sawangan Area Nusa Dua, Bali.

Citing the official website, The Mulia Bali is about 1km from the white sand beach of Nusa Dua. The hotel has 111 suites with private balconies and jacuzzis.

This hotel offers three types of suites, namely The Marquess Suite, The Earl Suite, and The Baron Suite. The views offered are of the beach, garden, or lagoon.

The Baron Suite comes with a king bed or Hollywood twin bed. The room includes a living room with a sofa, smart TV, and outdoor jacuzzi. Meanwhile, the bathroom has a separate shower, bathtub, high-tech toilet, and double sinks.

While staying at this hotel, guests can also enjoy other facilities including a lounge, spa, swimming pool, fitness centre, and tennis court.

St. Regis Bali

Ranked 15th is St. Regis Bali Resort, located in the Tourism Area, Nusa Dua, Lot S6, Nusa Dua.

This six-story building consists of 42 rooms and 82 suites. According to the official website, there are various types of rooms and villas to choose from, including St Regis Suite, St Regis Ocean View Suite, St Regis Orchid Suite, St Regis Pool Suite, Gardenia Villa, Lagoon Villa, The Strand Villa, Grand Astor, and The Strand Residence.

Each room and villa has its own charms, one of which is in terms of the views on offer. Not only that, guests staying at the villa and Grand Astor also have the opportunity to enjoy a floating breakfast.

The St Regis Suite consists of one or two beds. In the marble bathroom, there is a bathtub with a separate shower and an LCD TV. There is also WiFi and 24-hour room service.

Other facilities at the hotel include a fitness centre, swimming pool, spa, golf, and water sports activities.

One Eleven

One Eleven is ranked 19th with 16,221 hashtags. This hotel is located in Pangkung Sari, Seminyak.

There are two types of accommodation offered, namely One Bedroom Villa and The Penthouse.

One-Bedroom Villa, for example, combines a villa and resort experience. Each villa is equipped with a 14-metre long swimming pool and 35 sqm spa gazebo.

Citing the official website, the facilities offered are transportation from and to the airport, shuttle to the Seminyak area, WiFi, 24-hour service, signature mocktails upon arrival at the inn, and much more.

The following is a complete list of the 20 most beautiful five-star hotels in Asia as ranked by money.co.uk, based on Instagram hashtags:

Soneva Jani, Maldives Niyama, Maldives Palace Hotel Tokyo, Japan Mandarin Oriental Tokyo, Japan Cocoon Maldives, Maldives Taj Lake Palace, India Fullerton Bay Hotel, Singapore Conrad Bali, Indonesia The Dhara Dhevi Chiang Mai, Thailand Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, Thailand Pangkor Laut Resort, Malaysia The Edge Bali, Indonesia The Mulia Bali, Indonesia W Hong Kong, Hong Kong St Regis Bali, Indonesia Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan, Philippines W Singapore, Singapore The Peninsula Tokyo, Japan One Eleven, Indonesia The Upper House, Hong Kong

Also Read The World’s Most Instagrammed Beach Clubs