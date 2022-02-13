Singapore-Bali Flight Due Tuesday, Sydney-Bali Flights Scheduled Soon 

Bali’s Governor Wayan Koster has revealed that the international flight route from Singapore to Denpasar will land in Bali on Wednesday 16th February and up next is the re-establishment Sydney-Bali route.

“On 16th February, an airline will fly from Singapore with quite a lot of passengers. Hopefully, there won’t be any obstacles, so flights will continue,” said Koster, quoted by CNN Indonesia.

In addition to the Singapore-Denpasar route, he continued, state-owned airline PT Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is also planning to add international routes to transport passengers from Sydney to Bali. However, this plan will depend on the development of COVID-19 cases in the country.

“I think it will be a momentum for the recovery of Bali’s tourism. Yesterday, I got a call from the President Director of Garuda planning a flight from Sydney to Denpasar,” he explained.

Currently, the Bali Provincial Government is still focussing on handling COVID-19 due to the spread of Omicron in Bali. It is said that cases in Bali can continue to be controlled and tourism will revive.

“I am working hard with all levels in dealing with COVID-19. Hopefully, it will go well, so that tourism in Bali can start its recovery,” he said.