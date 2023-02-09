Australian Fugitive Caught in Bali after Interpol Hunt

Interpol fugitive Antonio Strangio has been arrested in Bali over a case of trading marijuana in Rome, Italy.

The total weight of marijuana traded is alleged to be 160 kilogrammes.

The arrest of the Australian in Bali has been confirmed by the Head of Public Relations of the Bali Police, Kombes Satake Bayu Setianto. Interpol Rome had informed Indonesia’s National Police Interpol that Strangio would be transiting at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport from Kuala Lumpur to Adelaide, Australia.

According to Setianto, the Australian man has now been secured by the General Criminal Investigation Directorate (Ditreskrimum) of the Bali Police.

The internationally wanted man was secured after being turned over by customs on 4th February 2023 at Bali’s airport. He was taken into custody after Interpol Rome detected his presence and asked for assistance from Indonesian National Police.

“The fugitive was secured because of a red notice from Interpol Rome and then asked for assistance from Indonesian National Police’s Interpol,” Setianto explained.

Prior to his arrest, Antonio Strangio had gone on the run and received a red notice from Interpol Rome on 18th November 2016. Interpol took a long time to detect the man’s whereabouts.

Setianto explained that the man was not carrying marijuana when he was arrested.

“The person concerned was indeed selling and buying marijuana in Rome, Italy. Here at the airport, he was not carrying marijuana when he was arrested,” he said.

After being successfully secured, the Bali Police are now planning to communicate their next steps with Interpol in Jakarta. Coordination will be carried out for the handover from the Bali Police to Interpol.

“Later the plan will be coordinated with Interpol Jakarta for the handover. Interpol is still communicating whether they will come here or we (Interpol Jakarta) will go there. Maybe Interpol will come to Jakarta and then hand him over,” he said.

For the time being, Strangio is being held at the Bali Police Detention Center for 20 days while waiting for the process.