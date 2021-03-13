Too Many Visitors to Borobudur Puts Heritage at Risk

Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has revealed that the Borobudur Temple area is currently receiving excess visitors.

The increase in tourists was predicted to give a total visitor count of 8,000 people per day in 2019.

Meanwhile, the results of a study by the Borobudur Conservation Centre shows that ideally, the main area of ??Borobudur Temple should only take a maximum of 128 visitors each day.

Luhut said that more tourists climbing up the temple will affect the structure of the building in the long term. Moreover, the government has made Borobudur Temple a Super Priority Tourism Destination (DPSP).

Therefore, Luhut wants to actively involve the community to ensure the preservation of Borobudur Temple remains sustainable.

“One of the roles of students is to deepen the study of the Borobudur site so that a sense of belonging to this area will grow. Thus, a sense of responsibility will grow, to care for and preserve this heritage for future generations,” added Luhut.

To ensure this, on Friday 12th March the minister visited the Borobudur DPSP area. Also in attendance was Education and Culture Minister Nadiem Makarim, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno, Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo, along with several officials from the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing.

They reviewed the arrangement of the Borobudur Art Village to facilitate the relocation of the parking area and traders from zone two in the Borobudur Temple Complex, covering an area of 8.4 hectares, to zone three in the Kujon Field covering an area of 10.74 hectares.

The Borobudur Art Market area in Kujon is equipped with courtyards, souvenir and food stalls, multipurpose halls, educational galleries, rock gardens, rare landscaping and forest plantations, creative spaces, shuttle transport, parking areas, and pavilions.