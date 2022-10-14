Immigration Patrols Foreigners in Bali

Ahead of November’s G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Immigration Officers from the Class I Special Immigration Checkpoint at Ngurah Rai have begun intensive patrols.

Head of the Immigration Office Class I Special for Ngurah Rai, Sugito, explained that the activities carried out by his team were called the Ground Patrol. Immigration officers are targeting points that are visited by many foreign tourists.

The first locations targeted in the activity were the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Tuban, then the Seminyak area and also the Ground Zero monument, Legian.

“Ground Patrol has been carried out since Wednesday (12th October 2022). There is a team targeting these points; spread out throughout the area and monitor foreigners who are throwing tantrums,” he said on Thursday 13th October.

In a Ground Patrol that started from the airport area, his team did not find any foreigners acting up, even though the conditions were quite crowded. The team then moved to the Seminyak area which was in a quiet condition.

They then moved towards Ground Zero, Legian. Although it looked quite crowded, the location was conducive.

“From those three points, conditions have started to get crowded. Foreigners also obey the rules. No one causes trouble,” he added.

He admitted that even though he didn’t find any foreigners causing trouble, his team would continue to carry out ground patrols in the future. This is because a joint team has been formed by Bali’s immigration, which is under the supervision of the Bali Law and Human Rights Ministry.

This team will carry out their duties seriously and carry out patrols in their respective working areas.

“In the near future, there will be a G20 Summit event. We will ensure that foreigners in Bali must also be in a safe condition,” he said. “This team was formed for land patrols to minimise various unwanted things. However, in conducting surveillance or patrolling, the team must use a humanist approach and avoid repressive actions.”