Australia Welcomes International Tourists

The Australian government has reopened its international borders for visa holders who have been fully vaccinated including tourists, business people, and other visitors starting 21st February 2022.

Although Australia is fully open to foreign tourists, there are exceptions for people who have not been fully vaccinated. Visa holders who have not been vaccinated twice will still need a valid travel exemption to enter Australia and must undergo quarantine in certain states and territories.

Tourism Australia’s Regional General Manager in South and Southeast Asia Brent Anderson hopes that Indonesian will be able to return to visit Australia through this reopening.

“Australia has long been a popular outbound tourist destination for Indonesian tourists, with 74 percent of repeat visitations,” he said, launching a release received by Kompas.com on Monday 21st February.

In this new era of global travel, he continued that Australia offers the opportunity to venture out into nature while taking in the views of a cosmopolitan and diverse city. Not only that, according to Anderson, Australia has a variety of products that are varied, creative, and full of new experiences that are likely to attract Indonesian tourists.

Tourism Australia will work closely with various tourism management teams and airline partners to maximise opportunities to encourage the recovery of Australia’s tourism economy. These partners are across Jakarta and Surabaya, namely Avia Tours, Dwidaya Tours, Golden Rama Tours, Smailing Tours, Wita Tours, Celindo Tours, and Monas Tours.

Tourism Australia is also partnering with Garuda Indonesia and Singapore Airlines to support the recovery of the aviation industry and the resumption of services to Australia in the coming months.

“We are very pleased that Indonesians can take the opportunity to relax and discover some of Australia’s lesser-known parts, which has made us such a popular holiday destination,” said Country Manager for Indonesia Tourism Australia Agitya Nuraini on Monday.

Rules for foreign tourists who want to travel to Australia

From 21st February, visa holders who are fully vaccinated with two doses of a Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)-approved vaccine can travel to Australia without quarantine and without needing to apply for a travel exemption.

2. To be eligible to enter Australia, international travellers must meet the following requirements:

Hold a valid Australian visa.

Be completely vaccinated with two doses of vaccine approved by the TGA and provide evidence of vaccination status.

Provide a negative rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours, or a PCR test performed within 72 hours of departure unless a medical exception applies.

3. From 7th February 2022, fully vaccinated visa holders can enter all states and territories without quarantine from 21 February 2022, excluding Western Australia.

4. Travellers must comply with the requirements of their state or territory of arrival, and of any other state or territory they plan to visit. Information on entry requirements is updated regularly, so travellers are encouraged to check the latest requirements before travelling.

5. For travel requirements to certain Australian states and territories, please refer to the Australian Government Department of Home Affairs website.

6. For more information about traveling to Australia, please visit the Australian Government Department of Home Affairs website.