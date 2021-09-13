PPKM Java-Bali to 20th September, Three Regions in Level 4

The government has decided to continue PPKM levels 2-4 until 20th September to continue to suppress the spread of COVID-19.

The decision was announced by the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, who is also the coordinator of the Java and Bali PPKM, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, on the evening of Monday 13th September.

“In the implementation of PPKM up to last week, the government finally succeeded in lowering the province of Bali to level 3. So, from 11 cities and regencies at level 4 last week, today the number is reduced to only three districts and cities,” Luhut explained.

He added that the rapidly improving COVID-19 situation in Java and Bali has caused the PPKM level to drop faster than the government has expected.

However, the acceleration of vaccination and the implementation of the PeduliLindungi application and the health protocol are still far behind expectations.

“The decline in PPKM levels in various cities and regencies has sparked a lot of euphoria from the community who do not implement the health protocol nor utilise the PeduliLindungi app. This is very dangerous, it can trigger a wave of COVID-19,” he emphasised.

During the most recent extension of PPKM levels 3-4, covering 6-13th September, the number of national cases has continued to show significant improvements. This is evident in the decreasing trend of confirmed cases nationally, up to 93.9 percent.

Specifically, in Java and Bali, case numbers have declined 96 percent from their peak on 15th July.

“Many people have asked, ‘when will PPKM in Java and Bali continue to be carried out?’

The government confirmed that it would continue to apply PPKM levels 2-4 in all areas of Java and Bali with weekly evaluations as it is the tool to monitor cases and not to repeat mistakes made by other countries,” Luhut explained.

