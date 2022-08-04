American Man Arrested In Possession Of Liquid Marijuana

An American man known as Jason PC has been arrested by the police in Kuta, Badung, Bali, for possession of 400 grams of liquid marijuana.

The liquid marijuana was sent from Thailand using an expedited service and was camouflaged as gifts and snacks.

Jason admitted that he used the liquid marijuana to treat cancer, which he had been suffering from for five years. According to him, the shipment of marijuana was the second one because he had been in Bali for about two years, going back and forth to his country.

Denpasar Police Chief, Police Grand Commissioner Bambang Yugo Pamungkas said that his team received information from the Directorate General of Customs and Excise of the Ministry of Finance when checking goods sent from abroad.

“That’s part of the control, delivery from Thailand after the information was received from customs and submitted to us and continued with the arrest,” he said on Wednesday 3rd August 2022.

According to him, when Jason was arrested and further investigated, the police found a glass bottle containing a yellow liquid containing marijuana. It weighed 360 grams and there were also six injection tubes containing liquid marijuana weighing 6.01 grams.

At this time, the police have not been able to conclude whether the man is only a user or also a seller.

“We are still investigating it, while it is still being used for its own purposes, it is given to friends, but we are still looking into this further,” said Pamungkas.

Jason is currently charged with article 111 paragraph (2) of the law (UU) number 5 of 2009 concerning narcotics. He is also threatened with imprisonment for a minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years or life imprisonment. He is also threatened with a minimum fine of Rp 800 million and a maximum of Rp Eight billion.