2024 National Holiday and Collective Leave

The government has declared national holidays and collective leave in 2024, comprising 27 dates, including 17 national holidays and 10 days of collective leave.

This determination is in accordance with the Three Ministerial Decrees, namely Joint Decree No. 855/2023, No. 3/2023, and No. 4/2023 concerning National Holidays and Collective Leave in 2024, signed by the Minister of Religion, the Minister of Manpower, and the Minister of State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform.

The following is a list of the 27 dates in 2024:

National Holidays in 2024:

1st January: New Year 2024 AD

8th February: Isra Mi’raj of the Prophet Muhammad SAW

10th February: Chinese New Year 2575 Kongzili

11th March: Holy Day of Silence, Saka New Year 1946

29th March: Good Friday

31st March: Easter Day

10-11th April: Eid al-Fitr 1445 Hijriah

1st May: International Workers’ Day

9th May: Ascension of Isa Al Masih

23rd May: Vesak Day 2568 BE

1st June: Pancasila Anniversary

17th June: Eid al-Adha 1445 Hijri

7th July: Islamic New Year 1446 Hijri

17th August: Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia

16th September: Birthday of the Prophet Muhammad SAW

25th December: Christmas Day

Joint Leave in 2024:

9th February: Chinese New Year 2575 Kongzili

12th March: Holy Day of Silence, Saka New Year 1946

8th, 9th, 12th, and 15th April: Eid al-Fitr 1445 Hijri

10th May: Ascension of Jesus Christ

24th May: Vesak Day 2568 BE

18th June: Eid al-Adha 1445 Hijriah

26th December: Christmas

Quoting from the official website of the Ministry of Communication and Information, the joint decision stated that organisational units, as well as companies, are expected to regulate the assignment of employees on national holidays and collective leave in 2024.

“The determination of national holidays and collective leave in 2024 is intended as a guide for society, the economic sector, and other private sectors so they can plan their activities, as well as a reference for ministries and government institutions in determining planning work programs for 2024,” explained Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture, Muhadjir Effendy, in his official statement on Monday, 18th December 2023.