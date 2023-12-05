A Christmas in Paradise Extends to a Seascape New Year at Sheraton Belitung Resort

Experience the enchantment of year-end celebrations at Sheraton Belitung Resort, just an hour’s flight from Jakarta.

Nestled in the tranquil Tanjung Kelayang Reserve, this opulent oasis offers world-class amenities, exquisite dining, and mesmerising views.

Travellers seeking an idyllic holiday experience are bound to be captivated by the pristine beauty of Belitung; its crystal clear water of the South China Sea, pure powder white sand beach, protected rain forest local wildlife reserve, UNESCO geosite, and private islands encircling the resort.

Indulge in a festive retreat showered in luxury and warmth through the “Christmas in Paradise” and “Seascape New Year” packages. An exclusive Advanced Booking Rate attached is offering up to 20 percent off!

“We want our guests to have an unforgettable Christmas and New Year’s Eve in paradise, surrounded by the beauty of Belitung and the warmth of our hospitality,” said Lisa Meriana, Director of Sales Marketing at Sheraton Belitung Resort. “Our Advanced Booking Rate allows guests to plan and enjoy significant savings, making their holiday season even more special.“

Book a minimum of two nights to immerse in a host of benefits, such as a daily international buffet breakfast for two at Island Restaurant, a one-time Christmas in Paradise dinner for two on 24th December 2023, a one-time Seascape New Year’s Eve dinner and exclusive access to Seascape New Year’s Eve party for two on 31st December, as well as a 15 percent discount on spa treatments.

Reserve your stay by 15th December. This limited-time promotion ensures a memorable holiday experience with substantial savings.

For Reservations:

Stay updated on the latest news and promotions by following Sheraton Belitung Resort on Instagram @sheratonbelitung.