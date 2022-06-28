Illegal Mining Found In Karangsem and Klungkung Bali

The Indonesian Corruption Eradication Commission has found that Bali is exporting mining products to other islands such as Sumbawa, West Nusa Tenggara.

There are also many illegal mining businesses in Bali found in Karangasem and Klungkung Regency.

“I’m frankly surprised, it turns out that Bali exports excavation C (sand mining) products. Yes, they have a permit, they can send it. They send two to three barges per month, but this company is in arrears of Rp2.5 billion in taxes,” said the head of the coordination and supervision task force Region V of the Corruption Eradication Commission, Dian Patria, on Monday 27th June 2022.

With high demand outside the region, the Corruption Eradication Commission is concerned that Bali will become a centre of mining in the future. This is because the rock is good and dredging will continue to cause faster damage.

Regarding the findings of the large number of illegal mining businesses in Bali, the Corruption Eradication Commission said it would carry out actions to curb the situation, starting with synchronising the data of mining companies in Bali.

“According to data from the Bali Energy and Mineral Resources Office, the initial total was 93 companies in April, but currently there are 50 active. That’s data on paper, we went to the field in Klungkung, it says there are 16 points, Karangasem 48. The total is more than 50 and in Karangasem they are mostly unlicensed,” Patria told the media.

The Corruption Eradication Commission has also realised that controlling illegal mining in Bali is not an easy matter, because this activity has been going on for a long time on a massive scale, so it will be investigated if there are official setups that are helping run the business.