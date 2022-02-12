Indonesia Targets Millions of Electric Cars by 2050

At least 400,000 cars and 1.7 million electric motorcycles will operate in Indonesia during the 2021-2025 period, according to the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry.

“The implementation of the energy transition in the country so that it can finally achieve carbon neutrality, aka net zero-emission in 2060, can be carried out,” said Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif in a webinar on Wednesday 9th February 2022.

In an effort to achieve the related targets, Tasrif said the government will continue to intensify the use of electric vehicles in the community so it can reduce the consumption of oil, which is now still widely imported.

The result of switching domestic motorized vehicles to electric vehicles can also reduce CO2 emissions that have been produced by motorised vehicles.

If this level is reached, in 2030, the use of electric vehicles will reach two million units of electric cars and 13 million electric motorcycles. Then, it will rise again to 5.7 million electric cars and 46.3 million electric motorcycles in 2035. Five years later, the government targets there to be 12.3 million electric cars and 105 million electric bikes.

Then, in 2050, numbers on the road will increase to 38.2 million units of electric cars and 205 million units of electric motorcycles.

The increase in the use of electric vehicles, according to Tasrif, will be one of the contributors to reductions in the increasing rate of carbon emissions from 198 million CO2 in 2025, which will reach 1.5 billion tons of CO2 emissions by 2060, but this is lower than if no action were to be taken.

“This is part of the energy transition roadmap towards net zero-emission in 2060,” said Tasrif.