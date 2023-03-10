Switzerland Tourism: More Southeast Asian Travellers Incoming

Switzerland Tourism (ST) announced the remarkable recovery of overnight stays from Southeast Asia to Switzerland in 2022 and how more Southeast Asian families can discover Switzerland by public transport on the Grand Train Tour of Switzerland.

Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and The Philippines are noted as the best recovering market in the Asia Pacific region, contributing with 623,646 overnight stays from Southeast Asia in 2022. This results in a 96.4 percent recovery of the pre-covid level.

Within Southeast Asia, Singapore (+26.5 percent)and Malaysia (+13.8 percent) recovered quickly, with yearly results already over performing in 2019. Indonesia (-13.5 percent), on the other hand, was impacted by travel restrictions in the beginning of 2022, missing out on the main travel season around the Eid al-Fitr’ holidays. However, the second half of the year plummeted to +28 percent more overnight stays compared to 2019.

“I am very happy that so many visitors from Indonesia have chosen Switzerland as a holiday destination. Switzerland has much to offer, from its breathtaking natural landscapes to its rich cultural heritage. We look forward to welcoming more guests and their families in the coming years. We guarantee you an unforgettable experience and fond memories,” expressed the Ambassador of Switzerland to Indonesia, his Excellency Olivier Zehnder.

According to ST’s and Oxford Economics’ forecast, overnights from Southeast Asia will continue their strong growth in 2023, with a 19 percent increase compared to 2022.

“We are confident that Switzerland will continue to be a preferred travel destination for Southeast Asian travellers,” said Batiste Pilet, the Director of Southeast Asia for ST. “We have been working hard since the reopening to ensure that Switzerland remains top of mind and is perceived as a safe and sustainable destination. We are thrilled to see that our efforts are paying off.”

Pilet mentioned that ST is concentrating on tapping into the family travel segment and promoting extended stays in Switzerland this spring. Ideal for family travels, the Grand Train Tour of Switzerland is the ultimate train journey to discover the country. It combines all the wonderful panoramic lines into one breathtaking route over eight stages. Available all year round, this route spanning 1,280 km leads from some of the most charming Swiss cities to Alpine villages. The itinerary encompasses some of Switzerland’s most well known sites and landmarks.

Here are some of the top family friendly activities to combine along the Grand Train Tour of Switzerland: