Easter Wonderland An Invigorating Family Brunch at Bella Cucina

Embrace the spirit of Easter with a spectacular seaside celebration at InterContinental Bali Resort’s Easter Wonderland Family Brunch at Bella Cucina.

From 12 noon to 4 PM, delight in a lavish Mediterranean-inspired buffet brunch and unlimited à la carte selections, perfectly paired with a vibrant afternoon of festivities in the lush gardens and along the pristine beach.

Beyond the exquisite cuisine, families can revel in a lineup of egg-citing activities, including face painting, a Marble Relay Race, a beach sack race, a three-legged race, and the thrilling Egg Rescue challenge. For an extra dose of adventure, Rip Curl’s Fun Beach Games promise heart-pounding action and friendly competition by the shore.

Little explorers can let their imaginations run wild at the outdoor playground, featuring a trampoline, Petanque, chess, swings, slides, and more—ensuring endless entertainment for all ages.

The excitement continues with exclusive prizes, Rip Curl merchandise, and special vouchers for the lucky winners. Whether indulging in Easter-themed gourmet delights served alongside fine wine and Champagne or creating cherished memories by the ocean, Easter at Bella Cucina is an experience of joy, togetherness, and celebration.

Join us for a remarkable Easter Sunday in Jimbaran, where festive flavours, family fun, and coastal charm come together.

Prices start from IDR 650,000++ per adult and IDR 325,000++ per child (aged 4 to 12), with complimentary dining for children under 3.

For more information and reservations, contact/WhatsApp: +6281 1382 08768, email: dine@icbali.com, or visit www.bali.intercontinental.com.