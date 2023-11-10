2023 U-17 World Cup Opening Ceremony Commences Friday

The schedule for the opening ceremony of the 2023 U-17 World Cup is on Friday, 10th November 2023, at 6:40 PM WIB/local Surabaya time, held at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium in Surabaya.

The 2023 U-17 World Cup will take place in four stadiums across four cities in Indonesia until 2nd December. Apart from the Surabaya Stadium, the other venues are Manahan Stadium Solo, Si Jalak Harupat Stadium Bandung, and Jakarta International Stadium.

According to information obtained from FIFA and LOC, the opening ceremony is planned to be enlivened by two top Indonesian artists, namely Aurelie Moeremans and Wika Salim, who will perform three songs, each entitled No Comment, Rungkad, and We Are Together.

Around 20 dancers will also accompany the performance of the two artists.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo and FIFA President Gianni Infantino will attend the ceremony.

The opening ceremony for the 2023 U-17 World Cup is planned to last eight minutes. After that, the Indonesian U-17 National Team will compete against Ecuador U-17.