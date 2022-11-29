Enchanting Festive Celebrations at The Laguna Bali

Share a special moment with your loved ones and indulge in the memorable nuances of this celebratory season at The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali.

Discover thoughtfully created menus crafted by our meticulous culinary team and tantalize your taste buds at the beachfront Arwana Restaurant or Banyubiru Restaurant as twinkling candlelight and soothing Indian Ocean sea breezes bestow new blessings. The Laguna creates treasured moments for a truly wonderful celebration this festive season from Christmas to New Year Celebrations.

CHRISTMAS CELEBRATIONS

SIGNATURE FESTIVE CAKES



Cornerstone, 1st December 2022 – 7th January 2023

Celebrate the holidays with these seasonal cakes as you and your loved ones indulge in the flavours of the season.

THE LAGUNA FESTIVE HAMPER

Cornerstone, 1st December 2022 – 7th January 2023

Create a memorable holiday experience with an extraordinary selection of holiday indulgences. Send your holiday season’s greetings to friends and family with our signature homemade Christmas sweets.

Essential Festive Hamper at IDR 700,000 net

Distinctive Festive Hamper at IDR 900,000 net

JOYOUS CHRISTMAS FEAST

Banyubiru Restaurant, 24th December 2022

6.00 PM – 10.00 PM

Banyubiru Restaurant, 25th December 2022

12.30 PM – 3.30 PM

Gather your loved ones at the newly renovated Banyubiru Restaurant for a grand feast. Enjoy Christmas-inspired dishes such as Roast Balinese Turkey Guling and the Oyster Bar at our striking show kitchen and buffet counter, accompanied by a glass of Champagne and a lively Christmas band to get you into the festive spirit.

Feast Package: IDR 800,000 net

(free-flow soft drinks, juices, ice teas, coffee & tea)

Feast & House Package: IDR 900,000 net

(free-flow signature cocktails, local beer & wine)

Feast & Champagne Package: IDR 1,500,000 net

(free-flow Champagne, signature cocktails, local beer & wine)

Kids Eat Free: Below 12 years old (max 2 kids per family)

TIMELESS CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION

Arwana Restaurant, 24th & 25th December 2022

Lunch, 12.00 PM – 4.00 PM

Dinner, 6.00 PM – 11.00 PM

Against the majestic backdrop of the Indian Ocean, enjoy beachfront Arwana Restaurant’s exceptional 5-course Christmas menu. In the evening, be immersed in the spirit of the season while listening to a live Christmas band.

5-COURSE SET MENU

Price starts from IDR 960,000 net

Kids Menu: IDR 360,000 net (aged 12-14 years old)

Kids Eat Free: Below 12 years old (max. 2 kids per family)

NEW YEAR CELEBRATION

SPARKLING NEW YEAR’S EVE GALA PARTY

Balai Raya, 31st December 2022

7.30 PM – 12.30 AM

Ring in the New Year with a gala buffet dinner and immerse in the rich culture of Indonesia’s archipelago. Showcasing the beauty and culture of the nation, experience an enthralling celebration with dance performances including Nusantara Chronicle Dance Medley and Aerial Dancers. Dance the night away with live music and a DJ, and enjoy the countdown to the New Year with a fireworks display.

IDR 3,200,000 net (includes one welcome house beverage)

Kids Menu: IDR 500,000 net (aged 12 – 14 years old)

Kids Eat Free: Below 12 years old (max 2 kids per family)

NEW YEAR’S EVE BEACHFRONT CELEBRATION

Arwana Restaurant, 31st December 2022

6.00 PM – 12.30 AM

Toast the occasion with scenic views of the ocean as your backdrop and enjoy a 6-course New Year’s Eve menu. Rejoice in style to the sounds of the live band as you usher in the New Year.

6-COURSE SET MENU

IDR 3,200,000 net (includes one welcome house beverage)

Kids Menu: IDR 600,000 net (aged 12 – 14 years old)

Kids Eat Free: Below 12 years old (max 2 kids per family)

NEW YEAR’S SUNDAY BRUNCH

Banyubiru Restaurant, 1st January 2023

12.30 PM – 3.30 PM

The celebration continues with an exceptional spread of authentic Balinese delicacies, Asian favourites and fresh seafood, alongside international dishes. It is the ultimate way to enjoy the first day of the New Year while listening to chill-out tunes from the DJ at the newly designed Banyubiru.

Feast Package: IDR 680,000 net

(free-flow soft drinks, juices, ice teas, coffee & tea)

Feast & House Package: IDR 900,000 net

(free-flow signature cocktails, local beer & wine)

Feast & Champagne Package: IDR 1,600,000 net

(free-flow Champagne, signature cocktails, local beer & wine)

Kids Eat Free: Below 12 years old (max 2 kids per family)

LAGOON SPA

LULUR INDULGENCE

A treatment used for centuries to soften and cleanse the skin. It begins with a 1-hour massage, followed by a traditional scrub and luxurious full-body milk mask, and ends with a refreshing facial. 150-minute treatment at IDR 2,200,000

For more information or reservations,