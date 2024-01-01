Joyful Lunar Celebration at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

Immerse yourself in the enchantment of the Lunar New Year at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, as they welcome the auspicious Year of the Wood Dragon.

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali‘s exclusive package offers a seamless blend of rejuvenating accommodations, festive activities, and delectable culinary delights, ensuring a joyous celebration for you and your loved ones.

Begin each day with a sumptuous buffet, providing a delightful array of choices for up to 2 adults and 2 kids. As part of the commitment to family well-being, enjoy kids’ welcome amenities and exclusive access to the Westin Family Kids Club, guaranteeing a fun-filled stay for the little ones. Engage in the festivities with complimentary access to the resort and Westin Family activity program, creating lasting memories for the whole family. Maintain your well-being with 24-hour access to the WestinWORKOUT®️ Fitness Studio and stay connected with complimentary internet access.

Elevate the celebration with Chinese New Year highlights. Witness the mesmerising Dragon Dance on 10th February 2024, symbolising good luck and prosperity. Indulge your palate with a Chinese breakfast featuring all-time favourite dishes like Hainan Chicken Rice, Red Bean Bun, Charsiu Pork Salad, and more.

Embrace a traditional Chinese exercise for physical and mental well-being with the complimentary Qi Gong class on Saturdays from 8 AM to 9 AM. Experience a special Ang Pow surprise at the award-winning Heavenly Spa by Westin™️, adding an element of relaxation and indulgence.

Conclude the celebrations with a scrumptious Seafood Dinner by the pool on 10th February, a feast for the senses. Make this Chinese New Year an extraordinary celebration with Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, where comfort and festivities harmonise for an unforgettable experience.

Starting from Rp2,498,000++ per room per night, this exclusive package invites you to secure your spot for a Joyful Lunar Celebration. Visit www.westinnusaduabali.com with the promotional code: S4B. Terms and conditions apply, and prices are subject to 21% tax and service. For more details, visit www.westinnusaduabali.com or find us on social media @WestinBali.