ALICE Welcomes Connoisseurs to Dining Wonderland

The Langham, Jakarta presents the sophisticated grand café ALICE, a new gourmet European rendezvous offering scrumptious brunches, the most elegant afternoon teas, and exquisite dinners.

“ALICE brings to life the culture of the quintessentially British afternoon tea and serves as a gourmet rendezvous to celebrate every day, from morning until evening, for the city’s tastemakers and their loved ones,” said Alexander Poindl, General Manager of The Langham, Jakarta.

Located in the heart of Jakarta, ALICE has opened the curtain on 9th March 2022. ALICE draws inspiration from Lewis Carroll’s timeless British tale of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland – the flagship hotel also opened in 1865 – ALICE is as playful as it is elegant. Every moment embraces artistically-presented food and beverage against a stunning Art Deco-inspired interior while chic French music offers a stylish soundtrack.

Combining the authentic afternoon tea with a modern touch, ALICE is home to the classic yet sophisticated LANGHAM Afternoon Tea. The selections of dishes are as decadent as they are mouth-watering. From the French appetiser smoked salmon vol au vent and the ultimate brioche truffle egg topped with caviar, to one of the bites from Chef Giles Langford’s mother’s British recipe handed down from generation to generation, and the renowned Wagyu beef tartare served in Parisian bistros.

Using only the finest seasonal ingredients, the lobster doughnut tantalises the taste buds whilst perfect desserts inspired by the beauty of flowers and the Indonesian forest will satisfy any sweet-tooth, including an opulent Valrhona chocolate cake which enchantingly melts perfectly with every bite, sweet pink rose macarons – the list reads like a treasury of classic French desserts.

The legendary bespoke afternoon tea that was served over 150 years ago in the flagship Langham will be served with an enticing Tea Collection with a meticulously selected range of tea blends from the aromatic fresh brewed Earl Grey, citrus fruits flavours of the African plant rooibos, exotic four fruits rouges flavoured black tea, sencha fukuyu green tea and jasmine tea with the rich notes of fruit cocktails and sprinkles of flowers. ALICE is also perfect for getting together with premium hand-crafted manual brew coffee made by Langham special beans using the balancing Syphon Gold and Aeropress machine for consistently fine-brewed coffees. A glass of fresh fruit cocktails, as well as a bottle of sparkling or Champagne, are also perfect to pair in an idyllic Grand Café setting of ALICE.

Guests are also invited to indulge in a luxury sharing experience with the new ALICE all-time favourite, the signature Billionaire Burger, served during brunch and dinner. ALICE’s chefs will craft a luxurious 30-day dry-aged beef patty with smooth duck foie gras and classic beef wagyu, then topped with beef bacon and loaded with truffle aioli. The final touch is the 24K edible gold layer on top of the bun.

Guests who wish to be among the first to experience ALICE in The Langham, Jakarta may call +62 858 8838 8805 or visit the website to discover more offers.