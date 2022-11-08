Pan-Asian Recipes by Chef Marinka at Asia Restaurant

Chef Marinka returns to Asia to stir up new flavours and continue the exclusive thematic culinary collaboration with Asia Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton Mega Kuningan, Jakarta until the end of December 2022 for every Saturday Brunch, from 11:30am until 2:30 pm.

With the successful launch of Chef Marinka’s Saturday Brunch Part 1: “Chef Marinka’s Secret Family Recipes”, the former MasterChef Indonesia host presented her five signature Pan-Asian recipes with delectable stories on every platter on 5th November. Her recipes featured:

Oven-baked whole fish with Indonesian bumbu and sambal

Sambal, prawn patty sliders with spicy mayo and Asian coleslaw with sesame dressing

Asian sticky Vietnamese rolls

Clear asam laksa meatballs and thin noodles

Kongbap rice pizza with Indonesian ceviche

These scrumptious dishes were displayed next to Asia Restaurant’s lavish buffet spread of Pan-Asian menu creations by Executive Chef Rudolph Blattler and his innovative culinary team.

With the price of Rp568,000++ per person, diners can enjoy the best of both worlds with their “Buy 1 Get 2” offer with Bank Mandiri credit cards or similarly, “Pay 1 For 2” offer with Bank BCA and Bank KB Bukopin credit cards – each with limited slots available. Upon request, an additional Rp550,000++ per person is also available for free-flow wine, or Rp298,000++ for free-flow handcrafted cocktails for two hours. Advanced reservation is highly recommended.

Reserve your table at Asia Restaurant by dialling +62 21 25518888, contacting via WhatsApp at 0811 1683 926, or visiting the website.