The Mandarin Cake Shop Introduces Kopi Aceh Cronut

The Mandarin Cake Shop, one of Jakarta’s finest dessert destinations, is delighted to unveil its legendary cronuts with an exciting range of flavours on 14th June 2021 at 2-6pm every day, priced at Rp55,000 nett per cronut.

In 2013, The Mandarin Cake Shop was the first bakery to introduce cronuts in Jakarta by celebrating the unique combination of a croissant and a doughnut pastry with wonderful textures and tastes, all invented by Dominique Ansel.

Headlining the return will be “the never goes wrong” Vanilla and “the scrummy” Peanut Butter Cronuts, after which new flavours will be revealed every month. The Kopi Aceh cronut will be the first seasonal flavour. It is beautifully created with its flaky pastry layers, topped with delicious coffee ganache made from local Kopi Aceh and sprinkled with coffee sugar. This wonderful creation is complemented with the goodness of coffee cream filling inside.

“The pastry team is very excited to be sharing with all of our loyal and new customers this unique pastry and with the introduction of new distinguished flavours every month. We truly look forward to satisfying everyone’s palate,” said Chef Ali who leads the pastry team at the hotel.

The cake shop is consistently maintaining the quality from every bite of its cronuts. The perfect cronut takes up to three days to make. After the dough is made and laminated, it needs to be rolled with a block of chilled butter to form layers, followed by a long rest in the chiller. Just like the dough, tasty ganache needs to be prepared 48 hours in advance.

Please contact HelloMO via WhatsApp at +62 21 2993 8888 or shop online to place your orders. Advance order is advised as the cronut is served with at least 20 minutes of frying, sugar coating, piping filling and garnishing.