Lavish Iftar Season at The St. Regis Jakarta

Immerse in the luxurious dining and refined gift offerings, embodying the essence of unity and joy during Ramadan.

As Ramadan approaches, The St. Regis Jakarta is delighted to welcome guests to share the joy of togetherness during this special time. They offer a unique experience, featuring delightful meals that honour tradition and meticulously crafted hamper collections filled with happiness, warmth, abundance, and good wishes for family and friends.

Enter a world of cultural richness and tranquillity as the Great Hall and restaurants transform with Ramadan decorations, creating a serene ambience that speaks to the heart during this holy season.

From 10th March to 10th April, guests will be immersed in the luxury and lavish Iftar journey at Bel Étage. The breakfast feast is an artful curation, offering an alluring takjil station with assorted dates and sweet delights, capturing local Indonesian and International delicacies, including Middle Eastern favourites. The extensive spread features signature Seafood on Ice, local Indonesian favourites such as Sop Buntut, Mie Goreng Sambal Roa, Pempek Palembang, Asinan Jakarta, Ayam Woku, Kakap Merah Bakar Dabu, and Middle Eastern delights like cold mezze, Hummus, Moutabel, Warak Enab, Muhammara with Jat Khodra Arabic Bread, Lentil Soup, Moroccan Chicken Tagine, Lamb Briyani Dome, and assorted Kebabs.

The Outdoor Live Grill offers beef, lamb chop, salmon, and seabass, all paired with Bel Etage’s special sauces and condiments. Desserts include Nastar Cake, Pandan Cake Croquembouche, Raspberry Rocher, assorted Jajanan Pasar, Umm Ali, and Baklava. A gastronomic journey beyond the ordinary, promising a month-long celebration of diverse and tantalising flavours.

Elevate your Iftar with a taste of the Levantine Feast at J.J.A., from the robust spices of Jordan to the aromatic herbs of Lebanon, bringing together a harmonious blend of tastes honouring the eastern Mediterranean culinary heritage. With a focus on quality and locally sourced ingredients, each menu is carefully curated to ensure the best and most genuine dining experience.

Delight in an array of appetisers such as Arabic Bread paired perfectly with black olives Hummus, parsley mint Tabbouleh, tomato Fattoush complemented by line-caught Snapper with Hara Sauce, cage-free Chicken Musakhan, Lamb Tagine, and Tourlou Vegetables, Arabic Rice, with a final heavenly bite of Umm Ali and vanilla ice cream.

The spirit of Ramadan would not be complete without tokens of generosity and thoughtfulness. Embodying this spirit, at Rosé, we unveil the luxury Hampers Collection in a sophisticated sage green and gold flair, ranging from Mina, Madinah, and Mecca selections. Kevin Lee, our Executive Pastry Chef, presents a symphony of exquisite Iftar Delights, The Gâteau Pandan and Pineapple & Coconut Cake inspired by cherished Indonesian takjil traditions, where coconut milk takes centre stage.

Promising serenity in the city for you and your cherished ones, experience the unforgettable and exclusive stay package, which includes sahoor and Iftar dinner sumptuous buffets at Bel Étage, available from 10th March to 9th April at The St. Regis. Step into luxurious retreats, delight in exclusive amenities, and encounter unique touches embodying Ramadan with elegance and style.

For more info and details of The St. Regis Jakarta, please click on the link here.

For further dining information and reservations, please contact The St. Regis Jakarta via WhatsApp at (+62) 811 1922 2262 or [email protected].