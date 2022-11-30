MEAgical Feast at The Mayflower, Jakarta - Marriott Executive Apartments

The Mayflower Jakarta – Marriott Executive Apartments welcomes guests and their loved ones to be part of the “MEAgical Feast” Year-End Celebrations.

The theme “MEAgical” itself is coined from the belief that the festive season is the “magical” time of the year for family and friends to get together. Embark on the ultimate holiday experience in spacious private rooms, featuring All-You-Can-Eat dining while looking out over the majestic Jakarta skyline from 16th December 2022 until 8th January 2023.

This festive season, the “MEAgical Feast” room package is available for booking with a starting rate of IDR 2.600.000++. This offer includes daily buffet breakfast at The Cafe and in-room “All-You-Can-Eat” dining for up to six people, as well as a complimentary room upgrade subject to availability. Do not miss the chance to spend New Year’s Eve in luxury, and witness the magical fireworks view from the ceiling-to-floor window.

Additionally, The Mayflower, Jakarta also offers a “MEAgical Feast” special dining package. For only IDR 350.000K++ / person, guests can enjoy two hours of private All You Can Eat dining in wide and comfortable one to three-bedroom units. Furthermore, early bird bookings by 9th December 2022 are eligible for a special 20% discount.

In keeping with Marriott International‘s “Think Global, Act Local” strategy, the MEAgical feast menu combines Western flavours with a twist of Indonesian local spices. “My goal is to bring magical flavours from across the globe together into one place for everyone’s pleasure”, says Angga Febrian, Head Chef of The Mayflower Jakarta – Marriott Executive Apartments.

The complete MEAgical Feast All-You-Can-Eat-menu is as follows:

APPETIZERS

Chicken Roulade Jukut Urap Bumbu Bali

Perkedel Kentang Sambal Ijo Teri Medan

Slow Cooked Beef Sambal Goreng Cirebon

SOUP

Bebalung Lombok

Gulai Kuning Ikan Tenggiri

Soto Betawi Merah

MAIN COURSE

Grilled Tenderloin Beef Sambal Matah

Pan Seared Gindara Asam Padeh

Roast Singgang Chicken

DESSERT

Brownies Caramel Miso

Coconut Cenil Brown Sugar Sauce

Ice Banana Palu Butung

BEVERAGES

Orange Mimosa

Watermelon Fizz

