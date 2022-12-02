This year, Shangri-La Jakarta will be the most magical place to celebrate the special season with a beautiful, classic Christmas atmosphere.

Bring back good times with the joys of the festive season at Shangri-La Jakarta with a series of authentic and serene delights of exceptionally well-crafted holiday programmes, festive hampers, unforgettable culinary experiences and a place to create happy memories.

Christmas

Inspired by the serene, classic Christmas, guests will be welcomed with quintessential Christmas adornments in red, green and gold at the lobby entrance, surrounded by an elegant ornate arrangement that adorns the hotel. Walking into the Lobby, guests will find a wonderful Christmas market setup with a mesmerising atmosphere full of lights and yuletide decorations.

As guests step further inside, they will be greeted with the enchanting arrangement of an 8-metre-high classic Christmas tree that will be present throughout the festive season, creating a perfect setting to capture the festive spirit. Start off “the most delightful time of the year” with opulent lunch and dinner buffets. SATOO’s culinary team has created lavish dining arrangements that you can enjoy with your loved ones.

Festive Christmas delights, featuring Roasted Traditional Herbs Norbest Turkey, Norwegian Salmon Coulibiac, Classic Australian Beef Wellington, Roasted Prime Rib Eye, Boneless Leg of Lamb Stuffed with Prunes and Chestnuts, and Pan Seared Foie Gras with Garlic Butter Brioche are available for diners to revel in and sate their appetites. It is possible to choose from a variety of seafood spreads, including Christmas-themed Creamy Lobster Thermidor, Prawn Bisque and King Crab on Ice. Diners can partake in their fair share of delectable cuisines, such as Signature Sop Iga. Our pastry team also has created traditional Christmas delicacies, featuring a flavourful mix of Fruit Cake, Almond Pithivier, Pies and Tart, and the Petite Fours to cap off the meal.

These exclusive dining offers will be available from 24th December 2022 to 1st January 2023. Christmas Eve special buffet dinner and brunch will start at IDR 699,000++ per person at SATOO. JIA offers an exquisite Holiday Santa Set with a special Chinese set menu, and Santa’s Pao Basket and Dim Sum for lunch prices starting at IDR 448,000++ and dinner at IDR 468,000++. Nishimura will pamper guests with an array of Japanese cuisines with prices starting at IDR 1,198,000++ per person.

Rosso the Italian restaurant, will serve its speciality menu for lunch and dinner, for diners who desire to pamper their taste buds with the richness of Italian creations, with pricing starting at IDR 699,000++ per person. SATOO Deli has a wide range of Christmas Cakes, Cookies, Gingerbread, Chocolate and Pastries. With menu items like a Christmas Globe Cake, Yule Log, Gingerbread House, Popsicle Christmas, and many more, these retail items will be available to satisfy sweet cravings throughout the month.

Lobby Lounge will be serving a lavish Christmas afternoon tea from 24th December 2022 to 1st January 2023. A variety of savoury and sweet finger foods created by the hotel’s pastry specialists are offered fresh daily. Those unique delicacies will go wonderfully with a flavourful cup of tea while guests unwind in the opulent surroundings of the Lobby. The afternoon tea set starts at IDR 230,000 ++ per set.

To add to the festive spirit, a variety of joyfully classic Christmas-themed hampers are available in five (5) exquisite selections: Tinsel, Mistletoe, Carol, Noel and Joy. These festive hampers include expertly constructed versions of the hotel’s distinctive sumptuous creations, such as a variety of cookies, chocolate pralines, meringue and chocolate bars. These classy hampers are available at SATOO Deli from 25th November to 31st December 2022 and prices start at IDR 900,000+, with an additional 15% off for early bird purchases made from 25th November to 10th December 2022.

Thanksgiving

There will be sumptuous Thanksgiving dining spreads available at SATOO where diners can satisfy their appetites and indulge. Special cuisines, including Roasted Herb Norbest Turkey, Slow-cooked Red Wine Braised Beef Brisket, BBQ Honey Roasted Ham, Norwegian Salmon En Croute, and Australian Lamb Leg Pistachios Rolled will be served on 25th November 2022. The Thanksgiving Lunch starts at IDR 398,000++ per person and the Dinner Buffet is offered for IDR 699,000++ per person.

Delivery

Enjoy our enticing menu options, such as Whole Roasted Herbs Norbest Turkey, Traditional Classic Beef Wellington, Norwegian Salmon En Croute, Roasted Australian Lamb Leg Stuffed with Dried Fruit, and Signature Ayam Kodok, while celebrating special occasions with family and friends in the comfort of your home. All menu items are ready for takeaway or delivery and are available from 25th November 2022 to 1st January 2023 with prices starting at IDR 1,100,000+.

New Year’s Eve

Shangri-La Jakarta invites guests to partake in a warm and heartfelt celebration with a culinary parade featuring special dishes from SATOO, JIA, ROSSO, Nishimura and B.A.T.S. SATOO’s New Year’s Eve dinner will include Roasted Honey-glazed Ham, Classic Australian Beef Wellington, Salt-baked Salmon with Citrus and Herbs, and Creamy Lobster Thermidor. The buffet also offers the best seafood creations, such as Seafood on Ice with special King Crab, Steamed Gindara Foil Ginger Soya, Scallop XO and Prawn Bisque. To further tantalize the taste buds, there are also mouth-watering pastry creations that are both exquisite and delightful. The price for the New Year’s Eve feast at SATOO starts at IDR 699,000++ per person.

Delicious Chinese fare will be offered at JIA for a starting price of IDR 468,000++ per person. A wide array of delectable Italian buffet dishes will be available at Rosso, priced at IDR 699,000++ per person. Nishimura will take guests on a brief gourmet trip through the best of Japanese cuisine with prices starting at IDR 1,198,000++.

New Year’s Day

Enjoy a substantial dinner from our culinary team to start the new year. Everyone and their loved ones who attend will be delighted by the New Year’s brunch. The pricing of the delicious food at SATOO starts from IDR 699,000++, JIA special set menu starts at IDR 448,000++, ROSSO starts from DR 699,000++, and Nishimura starts from IDR 1,198,000++.

Holiday

Celebrate this festive season with ease and luxury at Shangri-La Jakarta, located in the centre of the capital city, with its spectacular offers that are prepared to pamper guests. The “Joyful Staycation” package will be available for purchase from 1st December 2022 to 6th January 2023, and the staycation period will commence on 16th December 2022 and run to 8th January 2023. Room packages start from IDR 6,380,000 net per room for a two-night stay. This special deal includes a daily buffet breakfast, a dining credit that can be used in all outlets and for in-room dining and starts at IDR 500,000 net, festive amenities, a 15% discount on a traditional massage, a 30% discount on laundry, and a 50% discount on a second room in the deluxe room category for family members. Terms and conditions apply.

Another offer awaiting guests is the “Cherished Celebration” package with a booking period of 1st to 31st December 2022, a staycation period from 23rd to 25th December 2022, and 30th December 2022 to 1st January 2023. This package will be bundled with a special dining experience at SATOO or JIA for Christmas or New Year’s dinner or lunch. Prices for this package start from IDR 9,500,000 net per room for a two-night stay and includes added benefits, such as a daily buffet breakfast, festive amenities and a 30% discount on laundry. Terms and conditions apply.

Christmas is the right time for giving, thanking others and spending time with loved ones. The ideal moment to restore family ties and make happy memories is now. Shangri-La Jakarta will be content to pamper guests with a wide range of amenities, accommodations and first-rate services. This is the perfect place to cherish and enjoy special moments of happiness.

