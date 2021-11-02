PPKM Level 1 for Jakarta, New Rules Confirmed

The government has stated Jakarta’s PPKM status has decreased to level 1 from 2nd to 15th November.

The rules and list of regions under PPKM are contained in the instruction of the Home Affairs Minister number 57 of 2021 concerning the enforcement of PPKM levels 1- 3 in Java and Bali. The regulation was signed by the Home Affairs Minister, Tito Karnavian, on Monday 1st November.

As contained in the Home Affairs Minister instruction 57/2021, the following is a list of regions under PPKM level 1:

DKI Jakarta

Thousand Islands

West Jakarta

East Jakarta

South Jakarta

North Jakarta

Central Jakarta

Banten

Tangerang City

Tangerang Regency

West Java

Bogor city

Pangandaran Regency

Banjar City

Bekasi Regency

Central Java

Tegal City

Semarang city

Magelang City

Demak Regency

East Java

City of Surabaya

Mojokerto City

Madiun City

Blitar City

Pasuruan City

PPKM Level 1 Rules

Education and dine-in

Face-to-face learning can be carried out at a maximum capacity of 50 percent. Activities in the non-essential sector can work from the office with up to 75 percent capacity of employees. Staff must be vaccinated and are required to use the PeduliLindungi application on entry and exit.

Supermarkets, hypermarkets, traditional markets, grocery stores, and stores selling daily necessities can operate with 100 percent visitor capacity. People’s markets that sell non-daily necessities can operate with a maximum capacity of 100 percent.

Street vendors, grocery stores, voucher agents/outlets, barbershops, salons, laundrettes, hawkers, small workshops, vehicle washers, and others of the like are allowed to open.

Dine-in activities are allowed with the following conditions:

Food stalls or wartegs, street vendors, hawker stalls, and the like are allowed to open until 10pm local time with a maximum of 75 percent visitors.

Restaurants and cafes located in buildings or open areas can be open until 10pm local time, with a maximum of 75 percent capacity and diners must use the PeduliLindungi application.

Restaurants and cafes with operating hours starting at night can operate from 6pm-12am local time with a maximum capacity of 75 percent and screening through the PeduliLindungi application.

Shopping malls and wedding receptions

Malls can now open until 10pm with a maximum capacity of 100 percent and visitors must show a vaccine certificate to mall staff.

Children are allowed to enter if accompanied by their parents. Meanwhile, children’s playgrounds and entertainment venues have been opened with the condition that they record the number and address of the parents for tracing needs.

Cinemas can operate and are required to use the PeduliLindungi application. The maximum capacity is 70 percent and only people in the green and yellow categories are allowed in. Children are allowed to enter provided they are accompanied by their parents.

Restaurants and cafes within the cinema area are allowed to accept dine-in with a maximum capacity of 75 percent and a maximum meal time of 60 minutes.

Furthermore, activities in places of worship have a maximum capacity of 75 percent. Activities in public places such as tourist attractions must be at a maximum of 75 percent and use the PeduliLindungi application for screening, while children under 12 years old are allowed to enter provided they are accompanied by parents.

Cultural arts, sports, and social activities and locations of arts, culture, sports facilities, and social activities that can cause crowds and crowds are allowed to open with a maximum capacity of 75 percent and visitors are required to use the PeduliLindungi application.

Activities at fitness centres are allowed to open with a maximum capacity of 75 percent by implementing strict health protocols and must use the PeduliLindungi application.

Public transportation such as public vehicles, mass transportation, taxis – both conventional and online – and rental vehicles are subject to a maximum capacity of 100 percent and 100 percent for aircraft by implementing stricter health protocols.

Lastly, wedding receptions are allowed with a maximum number of visitors