B.A.T.S. at Shangri-La Jakarta Introduces Bigger and Better Menu

B.A.T.S
Angus Tomahawk Steak

Shangri-La Jakarta hosted selected media and KOL partners to preview the Bigger and Better Menu at the hotel’s esteemed B.A.T.S.

Inspired by America’s favourite dishes, the culinary team presented a selected menu coming in large proportions, including Angus Tomahawk Steak (1.5 kg per portion), US Prime Striploin MBS 5 (900 g per portion), along with the decadent desserts of New York Cheesecake and Bourbon Pecan Pie.

Bourbon Pecan Pie
New York Cheesecake

B.A.T.S. also introduced its new resident band, Outlaw. Hailing from Colombia, the band combines a thrilling playlist and exciting energy to create an unforgettable evening scene all week long.

Experience B.A.T.S.’ Bigger and Better Menu every Monday to Saturday from 6pm until 2am. Call +6221 2922 9999 to reserve your table.

B.A.T.S. Resident band, Outlaw

