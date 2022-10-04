B.A.T.S. at Shangri-La Jakarta Introduces Bigger and Better Menu

Shangri-La Jakarta hosted selected media and KOL partners to preview the Bigger and Better Menu at the hotel’s esteemed B.A.T.S.

Inspired by America’s favourite dishes, the culinary team presented a selected menu coming in large proportions, including Angus Tomahawk Steak (1.5 kg per portion), US Prime Striploin MBS 5 (900 g per portion), along with the decadent desserts of New York Cheesecake and Bourbon Pecan Pie.

B.A.T.S. also introduced its new resident band, Outlaw. Hailing from Colombia, the band combines a thrilling playlist and exciting energy to create an unforgettable evening scene all week long.

Experience B.A.T.S.’ Bigger and Better Menu every Monday to Saturday from 6pm until 2am. Call +6221 2922 9999 to reserve your table.