JIA, Shangri-La Jakarta Presents Exquisite Mooncake Collections

This year, Shangri-La Jakarta continues its tradition of introducing an extensive range of traditional and innovative mooncakes in 11 exquisite flavours to delight one and all in the lead-up to 10th September 2022 this Mid-Autumn Festival.

JIA’s gourmet specialists have created a delectable taste of Chinese legacy, featuring authentic flavours of red lotus in single yolk and double yolk, white lotus paste and white lotus in single and double yolk variants. The lotus is a regal flower in Chinese history and a symbol of sacred purity, widely used in traditional desserts. Exclusively, there will be a variety of flavours waiting to be savoured, namely red bean paste, bamboo charcoal pandan, and black sesame paste with single yolk.

For those looking for vegetarian options, they can indulge in mooncakes baked with Healthy Five Grains. The two new flavours specially concocted for this year are the mini baked custard egg yolk mooncake and mini snow skin pandan paste with chocolate praline mooncake, ideal companions with a revitalising cup of tea. The all-time favourite mini snow skin egg custard with durian mooncake is also back to pamper guests’ tastebuds.

JIA’s mooncake collection this year is elegantly presented in a breath-taking combination palette featuring 2022 PANTONE colour of the year, Very Peri, embellished with lovely autumnal undertones, making the gift box even more charming. All the mooncakes would make an exquisite treat to give to loved ones and to pay homage to the cherished tradition of family reunions for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.

Price

One can choose from a combination of packaging and quantities to best suit gifting needs.

White lotus and red bean paste

A box of two mooncakes: Rp468,000+

A box of four mooncakes: Rp668,000+

Additional yolk fillings

Applicable for the red lotus, bamboo charcoal pandan, black sesame paste with single yolk and assorted mooncakes.

A box of two mooncakes: Rp488,000+

A box of four mooncakes: Rp698,000+

Vegetarian mooncake of Healthy Five Grains

A box of two mooncakes: Rp508,000+

A box of four mooncakes: Rp888,000+

Six delightful mini mooncakes

A box containing six mini baked custard egg yolk mooncakes, mini snow skin egg custard with durian mooncakes or mini snow skin pandan with chocolate praline mooncakes: Rp 658,000+ per box.

Shangri-La Jakarta has also specially prepared exquisite Mooncake Hampers as additional gifting options.

The Premium Hamper (four baked mooncake pieces, three cookie boxes, and a box of pistachio nuts): Rp1,888,000+

The Premium 24K Hamper (Shangri-La’s iconic eight-piece mini baked custard and comes with an exquisitely encased 24k gold mooncake): Rp2,888,000+

Each limited-edition luxury hamper is presented in three different styles:

Very Peri-hue Acrylic Premium case complete with gold engraving: Rp2,988,000 nett

Gold wooden boxes designed as a luggage case: IDR 2,988,000 nett

Luxury humidor wooden box: Rp3,988,000 nett

The mooncakes will be displayed and available for purchase in an exquisitely designed booth at the hotel’s lobby area from 11th July to 22nd September 2022. Place your order before 1st August 2022 and Shangri-La Circle members will receive a 20 percent early bird saving.

Call +6221 2939 9587 or send an email to [email protected] to make your reservations at Shangri-La Jakarta. Click here for more information on this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival offers, or WhatsApp text +62 818-181-530.