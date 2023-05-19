Take a break with your family at Merusaka Nusa Dua

Take your family on a break for an exceptionally relaxing stay at Merusaka Nusa Dua.

With its serene surroundings and welcoming atmosphere, Merusaka Nusa Dua’s perfect location that’s nestled alongside the breathtaking white sands of Mengiat Beach ought to be a truly unforgettable vacation.

The resort provides a variety of amenities and activities for both parents and children. The fully supervised kid’s club, Tamaya Kids Land, offers exciting indoor and outdoor adventures in a natural location for children aged five to 12. Children can enjoy their favourite gelato, which is available around the resort.

Take a dip at the three-tier infinity pool and soak up the sun at the surrounding pool overlooking the beautiful gardens and turquoise ocean. More pools are at your disposal. Enjoy the Beach Pool with a jumping board, the river pool if you stay at the village or the communal pools if you stay at the Deluxe Room Pool Access. Other than those are jogging and bicycle tracks around the resort.

One of the highlights of the resort is the family-friendly dining options. Experience a culinary escapade at the beachfront restaurants and bars providing sumptuous Western cuisine, an Indonesian menu that offers an array of diverse local cuisine, an international menu and a variety of snacks and appetisers.

Unwind and spend quality time with your loved ones with Merusaka Nusa Dua’s family getaway package at a rate starting from Rp2,150,000 nett per room per night. Stay for a minimum of three nights at the Deluxe Room and get 25 percent OFF on the second room booked for your kids (applicable for the Deluxe and Deluxe Pool Access categories only).

Enjoy the benefits of daily breakfast for two, one-time lunch for two, a complimentary meal from the kid’s menu for younglings under the age of six when a family member dines from the regular menu and orders at least one main course per parent, as well as 10 percent off food and beverage at any outlets except in-room dining. Moreover, pamper and rejuvenate your well-being at the Spa by Merusaka with 25 percent off. Don’t miss the complimentary access to our kid’s club and guest activities!

Book your stay with this family getaway package to create cherished memories at the Merusaka Nusa Dua by visiting the website.