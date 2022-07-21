Mandatory Pertalite Purchase Using MyPertamina in Bali

After rolling out the purchase of Pertalite and diesel using the MyPertamina application in several regions in Indonesia, the requirement has arrived in Bali.

The use of the MyPertamina application for the purchase of pertalite and diesel for four-wheeled vehicles is now necessary.

Two areas of Bali that already have to use the MyPertamina application are Denpasar City and Badung Regency.

Previously, on 1st July 2022, the policy for purchasing Pertalite and Solar using MyPertamina was only enforced in 11 regencies or cities spread across five provinces.

The Area Manager of Communication Relations and the Corporate social responsibility of Patra Niaga Jatimbalinus, Deden Mochhammad Idhani, said that there had been high enthusiasm of the community to participate in the registration of the right to the fuel oil subsidy in several cities and regencies. This has driven Pertamina to expand registration.

Registration in the Bali area has been opened first in Denpasar and Badung, followed by Bangli, Buleleng, Gianyar, Jembrana, Tabanan, Karangasem, and Klungkung with a total of approximately 2,300 registrants for the Bali area.

“Meanwhile, for Karangasem and Klungkung districts, a new registration will be opened in the fourth week of July 2022,” said Idhani.

Registration is done through the website https://subsiditepat.mypertamina.id in a number of areas of Bali.

The registration booths in Bali are also provided. for the Denpasar City they are at:

Sales Area Office

Jalan Sugianyar Number 10

Dangin Puri

East Denpasar at SPBU 5180130

Jalan Hayam Wuruk Number 142

Sumerta Kelod

East Denpasar at SPBU 5480138

West Teuku Umar Street

Pemecutan Klod

West Denpasar.

Badung regency:

Gas station 5480317

Jalan Teuku Umar Barat

Kerobokan Kelod

North Kuta

Badung at gas station 5480308

Kapal Village

Mengwi District

Badung.

Jembrana Regency:

SPBU 5482213

Pendem Village

Negara District

SPBU 5482202

Gilimanuk Highway

Gilimanuk Village

Melaya District

Jembrana.

Tabanan Regency:

SPBU 5482117 on Jalan By Pass Kediri

Tabanan District at SPBU 5482102

Abiantuwung Village

Kediri District Tabanan.

Bangli Regency:

gas station 5480607 on Jalan Kintamani

Bayung Gede Village

Kintamani District, Bangli.

Buleleng Regency:

SPBU 5481102

Jalan Panglima Sudirman

Banyuates Village, Buleleng

Gianyar Regency: