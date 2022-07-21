Mandatory Pertalite Purchase Using MyPertamina in Bali

After rolling out the purchase of Pertalite and diesel using the MyPertamina application in several regions in Indonesia, the requirement has arrived in Bali.
The use of the MyPertamina application for the purchase of pertalite and diesel for four-wheeled vehicles is now necessary.
Two areas of Bali that already have to use the MyPertamina application are Denpasar City and Badung Regency.
Previously, on 1st July 2022, the policy for purchasing Pertalite and Solar using MyPertamina was only enforced in 11 regencies or cities spread across five provinces.
The Area Manager of Communication Relations and the Corporate social responsibility of Patra Niaga Jatimbalinus, Deden Mochhammad Idhani, said that there had been high enthusiasm of the community to participate in the registration of the right to the fuel oil subsidy in several cities and regencies. This has driven Pertamina to expand registration.
Registration in the Bali area has been opened first in Denpasar and Badung, followed by Bangli, Buleleng, Gianyar, Jembrana, Tabanan, Karangasem, and Klungkung with a total of approximately 2,300 registrants for the Bali area.
“Meanwhile, for Karangasem and Klungkung districts, a new registration will be opened in the fourth week of July 2022,” said Idhani.
Registration is done through the website https://subsiditepat.mypertamina.id in a number of areas of Bali.
The registration booths in Bali are also provided. for the Denpasar City they are at:
- Sales Area Office
- Jalan Sugianyar Number 10
- Dangin Puri
- East Denpasar at SPBU 5180130
- Jalan Hayam Wuruk Number 142
- Sumerta Kelod
- East Denpasar at SPBU 5480138
- West Teuku Umar Street
- Pemecutan Klod
- West Denpasar.
Badung regency:
- Gas station 5480317
- Jalan Teuku Umar Barat
- Kerobokan Kelod
- North Kuta
- Badung at gas station 5480308
- Kapal Village
- Mengwi District
- Badung.
Jembrana Regency:
- SPBU 5482213
- Pendem Village
- Negara District
- SPBU 5482202
- Gilimanuk Highway
- Gilimanuk Village
- Melaya District
- Jembrana.
Tabanan Regency:
- SPBU 5482117 on Jalan By Pass Kediri
- Tabanan District at SPBU 5482102
- Abiantuwung Village
- Kediri District Tabanan.
Bangli Regency:
- gas station 5480607 on Jalan Kintamani
- Bayung Gede Village
- Kintamani District, Bangli.
Buleleng Regency:
- SPBU 5481102
- Jalan Panglima Sudirman
- Banyuates Village, Buleleng
Gianyar Regency:
- SPBU 5480504
- Jalan Raya Semebaung
- Bitra Village Gianyar