Revel the Ramadan Season with NgabuburEAT Buffet by Aloft South Jakarta

Heading into the holy month of Ramadan, Aloft South Jakarta hotel has prepared attractive promotions for guests.

Our popular buffet last year returns under the name “NgabuburEAT“, which is taken from the Indonesian word Ngabuburit, meaning relaxing while waiting to break the fast.

Faisal Mustaqim, Head Chef of Aloft South Jakarta said that this year’s buffet would provide more than just Nusantara cuisines. “There are a variety of local Nusantara specialities, such as Javanese Fried Noodles, Laksa and Asinan. However, the menu will be dominated by Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisines, such as Chicken Mandhi, Vegetable Tagine, Chicken Curry, Naan Bread, and more,” he said. International menus like Sushi, Pasta, and Beef Stroganoff are also available.

With IDR 300,000++ per person, the Fraya restaurant will also offer a large selection of desserts, including the Mango Crème Brulee and Southside Pisgor. In addition to enjoying these extraordinary menu dishes, Aloft South Jakarta has plenty of places to capture moments with colleagues and family.

Aloft South Jakarta is one of Marriott Bonvoy‘s portfolios of hotels and resorts in Indonesia. This hotel is located in the TB Simatupang area. Through its bold hotel design, the latest technology, and live music programmes, Aloft South Jakarta is targeting young local tourists who would like to enjoy a different urban industrial-themed hotel concept. The hotel offers 169 rooms, one restaurant, and two lounges/bars. Also, the customers can visit W XYZ®️ Bar, Fraya Restaurant, and Southside Rooftop for a meal or gathering.

For the latest information about the hotel, please visit the website: aloftsouthjakarta.com and Instagram @aloftsouthjakarta.