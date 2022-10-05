Nespresso “Made with Care” Program Introduces New Reviving Origins Coffee Capsules

As the world’s leading coffee brand, Nespresso believes in caring for farmers and the environment through its coffee value chain; right from harvesting until it becomes the perfect cup of coffee with only a touch of a button.

This time, Nespresso reintroduces its long-term “Made with Care” campaign that embodies the brand’s commitment to craft high-quality coffee with a positive impact through several sustainable programs, as every cup begins with care. Through the campaign, coffee lovers will be able to enjoy rare and unique tasting coffee capsules from the Reviving Origins range.

Started in 2021, the “Made with Care” campaign aims to reflect Nespresso’s commitment to creating a positive impact in its coffee value chain including ensuring the selection of only the finest quality beans while improving the livelihoods of farmers and protecting the environment through the AAA Sustainable Quality TM Program. Through Reviving Origins, Nespresso looks to restart production in areas with a long history of coffee growing but recently affected by external factors such as natural disasters or conflicts by relaunching three coffee capsules for coffee lovers to enjoy rare aromatic notes in a cup. The coffees in this range are crafted with the expertise of Nespresso and its partners to revive coffee communities in their origins.

Amaha Awe Uganda

The Amaha Awe Uganda capsule provides a rare sandalwood delight with floral and wild notes. For centuries, the altitude and fertile soils of Uganda’s Rwenzori Mountains made for exceptional coffee farming; its glaciers and snow-capped peaks provide steady water sources to complement the abundant rainfall that nourishes the fertile soils. However, years of neglect and isolation made it an almost forgotten coffee. As part of Reviving Origins which started in 2018, Nespresso worked with over 2,000 smallholder farmers in Uganda to increase the quality and yield of their coffee through sustainable practices. This capsule is only available for a limited period.

Tamuka mu Zimbabwe

Another Reviving Origins capsule being released in this campaign provides the fruity and flowery notes of Tamuka mu Zimbabwe. The world almost lost Zimbabwe’s coffee to climate and political issues. Working closely with the farming community, bringing expert trainers and establishing sustainable practices, Nespresso is in it for the long haul to restore Zimbabwe’s coffee community. This year, coffee lovers get to celebrate the return of an Arabica bursting with complex fruitiness and zesty, bright acidity. This capsule is only available for a limited period.

Colombia

The Master Origin Colombia with Late Harvest coffee beans is dear to all coffee lovers as it has the lively acidity and the burst of winey red fruit aromas that results from a late harvest process. Farmers wait until the coffee cherry passes the usual ripeness and the fruit sugars have sunk deeper into the heart of the coffee bean, giving the distinct vibrant taste in a cup. This technique has been mastered by over 1,000 farmers with support from the AAA Program to provide technical training to improve their quality and earnings.

Cafecito de Cuba

To take you to the passionate rhythms of the authentic Cuban culture, Cafecito de Cuba gives a powerful and delightful smoky note of wood and tobacco leaves, best enjoyed in a traditional short ristretto. The dark roasted and velvety texture will make you experience intense roasted flavours, making for the perfect kick in the morning.

The “Made with Care” collection is now available in Nespresso boutiques across Indonesia as well as purchased online and through the Nespresso app available on Google Play and Apple.