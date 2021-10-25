The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali Launched New Italian Dining Extravaganza

Enjoy a splendid Sunday with your loved ones at the newest dining experience in Nusa Dua as the ever-popular Prego serves up good Italian food, family fun, and inspiring crafts, along with pool and beach access for a fun-filled day.

For the last eight years, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali has been renowned for its Sunday fun days at the Prego Sunday Brunch, where family entertainment and live music go hand in hand with excellent dining. This October, Sundays have a new refreshed look with a new crafty twist and updated menu at the Prego Crafternoon Sunday Brunch.

Alongside the irresistible Italian feast with its pasta, pizza, BBQ and more, guests are now pampered with canapé passing around, seafood buckets, oysters, and delightful charcuterie board. Signature cocktails, like the Prego Espresso Martini and Mad Limoncello, as well as other crafted cocktails, are additional choices to the unlimited signature iced teas, coffee specialties and soft drinks.

Meanwhile, the popular complimentary recreation has been expanded to embrace both crafty and energising activities. The dedicated Crafty Corner is where guests can get creative and enjoy classes and demonstrations from experts – from talented chefs to painters, illustrators to dancers, storytellers to coffee makers, while outdoors the Westin Family oversee the fun, including carnival and Olympics-inspired games.

Make your way to Prego for a memorable Sunday at 11:30am-3:30pm priced at Rp485,000++ per person, inclusive of a welcome drink. Guests are guaranteed to go home full of good food and embraced by good hospitality, good experiences and happiness. Marriot Bonvoy members get a 20 percent discount and kids under six to eat free, whereas kids aged six to 12 will enjoy a 50 percent discount. Prego and The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali follow and exceed government guidelines on health and cleanliness to ensure the safety of guests and the resort team.

Please contact +62 361 771906 or email [email protected] for more information and to make your reservations.