A Tale of Romance and Culinary Affair at French Kiss Ubud

What comes to mind when you hear “French kiss”? You’d likely think of the renowned French way of sharing a kiss—an embrace filled with passion, intimacy, and sensuality. In verbs, one might envision romance, love, desire, and allure. But have you ever wondered how that phrase could translate into a culinary experience?

Enter French Kiss, a unique new culinary bar located in the heart of Ubud. More than just a restaurant—it’s an experience. Downstairs, the energy is electric, with a lively open kitchen where chefs work their magic, sending out beautifully plated French-inspired dishes with a touch of modern flair. A sleek speakeasy bar invites guests to linger over expertly crafted cocktails and handpicked wines, the dim glow of the night adding to the intrigue. Upstairs, the mood shifts—an intimate bistro with warm scarlet accents and a breezy balcony overlooking Ubud’s vibrant streets. Here, the pace slows, inviting long, indulgent meals where every bite tells a story of passion, technique, and the joy of good company.

As someone who appreciates cohesive, thoughtful design, I couldn’t help but admire how French Kiss weaves its theme into every detail—subtle yet deliberate, creating an atmosphere true to its name from the moment you take your seat. Beyond the décor, my eyes were immediately drawn to the tissue napkins, adorned with a lipstick print and an inscription—a playful nod to the allure of a French kiss. There too were the plates, where, fittingly along the lip (no pun intended), delicate line art traced the words French Kiss beside a red lip silhouette. These may seem like small details, but they are undeniably intentional. As a guest, I found each touch to have contributed to conveying the restaurant’s immersive charm.

Lounging downstairs for aperitivo, the first drink of the night started with their signature cocktail, French Kiss—a vibrant blend of vodka essences, peach liqueur, lavender, citrus, and aromatic bitters. Ever-emulating its namesake, the drink arrived with yet another playful touch: a chocolate red lip perched elegantly on the rim. The cocktail itself was a refreshing delight, its peach, lavender, and citrus notes harmonising sweetly—a much-needed, cooling reprieve after braving Ubud’s sweltering heat.

As I leisurely sipped my cocktail, curiosity led me to ask about the origins of French Kiss. I soon discovered that its inspiration stemmed from owner and chef Stéphane Simond’s time in France, where he encountered a charming, tucked-away culinary bar. There, the owner knew every guest—regulars and newcomers alike—greeting each one with warmth and familiarity. It was a true hidden gem, a cosy speakeasy with an exceptional selection of food and drinks, yet still blissfully untouched by mainstream tourism.

Famished and ready to indulge, I was guided upstairs to my table. Let me set the scene: plush red cushions and window accents infused warmth and vibrancy into the crisp white walls, striking a perfect balance between lively and intimate. The air was cool, the lighting soft—dim enough to feel cosy yet bright enough to fully appreciate the palette of the space. Just beyond, the balcony offered a secluded nook with a view of Ubud’s bustling streets, where the night unfolded in motion. The upstairs dining area was charmingly intimate overall, with limited seating ensuring a sense of exclusivity. Torn between the refined indoor setting and the allure of the open-air balcony, I ultimately surrendered to the pull of the night—the gentle breeze and Ubud’s energy were simply too enticing to resist.

As a cocktail connoisseur myself, I opted for the Éclat De Jasmine to pair with my dinner. The drink promised a layered experience, a blend of BP Oak Soaked, Limo Aperitivo, infused thyme syrup, orange bitters, and lemon. The first sip took me by surprise—the bold punch of arak was unexpected but balanced beautifully by the bright citrus notes. Then, just as I thought the flavours had settled, the aftertaste unfolded—delicate hints of jasmine lingering long after the drink had passed, such a subtle yet captivating finish.

The experience began with a classic: Traditional Onion Soup. Served alongside aged Comté cheese sourdough bread, it struck a perfect balance between sweet caramelised onions and savoury depth. But the true indulgence came in the first bite—the bread, crisp yet tender, soaked up the rich broth, while the melted Comté added an umami-laced finish. Simple, timeless, and utterly satisfying.

Then came the main course, where my taste buds ventured into two standout dishes: the Creamy Guanciale Gnocchi and French Bourguignon. For the gnocchi, the sauce was undeniably the star—rich, velvety Comté cheese cream enveloping each chewy bite. But the magic lay in the details: subtle hints of nutty pistachio and fragrant sage added unexpected depth, while crisp (notably to perfection), golden pork guanciale crowned the dish with a satisfying crunch.

The French Bourguignon was Chef Stephane’s take on the beloved slow-braised beef Bourguignon, served with amandine potatoes. Truth be told, I’m usually sceptical of beef stews. More often than not, the meat leans too tough for my liking. But this one? It actually won me over. As a matter of fact, it ended up being my favourite dish of the night. The beef was exceptionally tender, yielding effortlessly to the slightest press of my fork, each bite infused with the deep, savoury richness of the gravy. Beside it, the potatoes carried a delightful herbaceous touch, while a scattering of crisp golden squares (breadcrumbs, perhaps?) added a well-needed, satisfying crunch.

As my hunger dissipated, replaced by a satisfying fullness—not too full, but just right—I leaned back, gazing out from the balcony. Below, couples, families, and friends alike wandered along Ubud’s lively streets, their chatter and laughter weaving into the night. In the distance, I could hear the not-so-faint melodies of live music drifting from a few blocks away. Even as the rain came and went—pausing, then returning, then pausing again—the energy of the evening never wavered.

Last but certainly not least—the grand finale: Le French Kiss. Pop quiz—what shape do you think it comes in? You guessed it, a large, playful pair of red lips! This time, it was accompanied by delicate chocolate coins, each stamped with a kiss. Beneath its striking exterior lay a luscious Valrhona chocolat crémeux paired with Amarena Fabbri cherry. A bite into the chocolate coins delivered an unexpected burst of tangy, intense cherry, catching me delightfully off guard yet again. Then came the main event—the cake itself. Light yet decadently rich in chocolate, its velvety crémeux harmonised beautifully with the Amarena cherry’s rich, tart sweetness. Though designed for sharing, the portion was undeniably generous—though I wouldn’t blame anyone for wanting to eat it all by themselves.

After my last bite, I took a moment to reflect on the culinary experience I had just indulged in. One striking theme that I noticed throughout Chef Stéphane’s menu was his masterful play on contrasting textures—each dish offering a dynamic balance of crisp and creamy, delicate and bold. Rather than settling for a single-note consistency, he introduced unexpected twists that kept every bite engaging. Not to mention, despite the fine-dining calibre of execution, the pricing remained refreshingly accessible.

With its doors opening at 5 PM and closing at 11.30 PM every day, French Kiss is the perfect prelude to a night out—or the ideal destination in itself. Much like its inspiration, Chef Stéphane and his team take the time to get to know each guest, ensuring every visit is a personalised experience. So, the next time you find yourself in Ubud, stop by, say hello, sip on their expertly crafted cocktails, and immerse yourself in a culinary bar truly unlike any other. Whether you continue the night or linger a little longer, one thing is certain—it’s a kiss you’ll never forget… XOXO.