Mama San Bali’s Stylish Transformation and Culinary Innovations

Mama San Dining Room, Grill & Bar has undergone a stylish transformation, notably seen in the revamped interiors. The restaurant and bar now boast plush green banquette seating, dark timber walls, mirrors, and chandeliers.

Mama San Bali is all grown-up – Chef Will Meyrick’s Seminyak favourite has re-emerged into the Indonesian dining scene with a sleek new look in tow. Sophisticated is an understatement when it comes to Mama San’s next chapter, which sees a distinct new duo of eateries now in the same space. Downstairs is an expanded incarnation of the original, dubbed Mama San Dining Room, Grill & Bar, while upstairs is now Mama San Supper Club, an intimate speakeasy-style bar serving snacks alongside.

The adjoining lounge has been expanded too, with the bar running the full length of the space, creating the perfect space to pop by for a pre-dinner drink or hang out for the evening with a few smaller plates.

The Mama San Dining Room and Grill’s menu has undergone a similar refresh, seamlessly melding street food flavours with a more refined dining experience. Explains Will; “Downstairs focuses around the flavours of Thai, Indonesian, Laotian cuisine – the traditional Mama San menu. And plenty of crowd-pleasing dishes like dumplings remain.” Nibble on small plates like the moreish Pork Chiang Mai Hot Dog, and mains like Crispy Whole Fish, and Burmese Lamb Curry. Washed down by Pan-Asian style cocktails – the Citronella Highball and the Archipelago Negroni among them.

Upstairs introduces a totally new concept to Mama San Bali. The 34-seat Mama San Supper Club is equally easy on the eyes, taking plenty of inspiration from the traditional speakeasy for its look – expect plenty of darker hues, rich woods, and mood lighting. The intimate space is populated by a gathering of communal tables and leather seating promising to cater to exclusive events or private functions, which form the key focus here. A rotating line-up of entertainment is also on the cards, with musical events galore en route, from live jazz to the regular appearance of DJs.

But events will also fall into the food category. Mama San Supper Club will play host to a series of speciality food and drink soirees throughout the year, including a collaborative chef series featuring leading Asian and Western Australian chefs and mixologists.

But it’s not just special events that will tempt you upstairs at Mama San Bali. The menu differs dramatically from downstairs – while the Pan-Asian focus remains at the heart of Mama San Supper Club, seasonality has a starring role. Says Will; “Mama San Supper Club is an intimate experience with an element of exclusivity. A new premium-focused wine and cocktail list is joined by a secret ever-evolving menu that changes according to what’s on trend and what’s in season. There will be a real focus on regenerative agriculture and sustainable ingredients too – we’ll be using ingredients and products made locally in Indonesia with Western processes, like wagyu cattle, and locally crafted burrata.”