A Wonderful Festive Season at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

Welcome a wonderful festive season with full bellies and happy hearts as you indulge in Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta’s bespoke restaurants and a fabulous staycation at the heart of the capital.

A Bountiful Christmas Buffet at Signatures Restaurant

It’s the time of the year to get together and spend your quality time on Christmas with your loved ones by dining at Signatures Restaurant. Relish a wide range of delightful festive menus to complete your happiness featuring seafood on ice, roasted duck, a BBQ live cooking section, lobster thermidor, oyster Rockefeller, Christmas turkey, black Angus tomahawk, and honey, beer glazed pork belly, as well as a kids’ buffet and many more. Adding to the festivities is a special performance of the Christmas choir, magician, and Santa Claus.

Joyful Christmas Celebration is on 24-25th December 2021 for lunch and dinner is at Rp698,000++ per person. Early bird offers 25 percent off before 15th December 2021. Get the exclusive offer of free flow Paulaner Beer with an additional Rp250,000++.

A special offer for an extended period of 27-30th December 2021 includes lunch and dinner buffets for Rp598,000++ per person.

OKU Festive Bento and Five-Course Set Menu

Mark this Christmas with exquisite Japanese Cuisine. Feast your senses with the exclusive OKU Christmas Bento featuring the Christmas edition, with choices of the main courses, such as truffle gyu don, misoyaki chicken, salmon teriyaki, chirasi sushi, or tsukune including sencha green tea. This is available throughout December with the price at Rp500,000++. Get the special offer of paying nine for 10.

Have yourself a merry little Christmas and treat your special someone with the Christmas Okukase, a lavish five-course set menu from OKU. Indulge in tsukidashi, sukidashi, oshinogi, otsukuri, wanmono, salmon koji yaki, korigashi and complete your Japanese dine experience on a sweet note with mizukashi dessert. This is available on 24-26th December 2021 priced at Rp1.5 million++ per person including a welcome drink and free flow ocha.

A Dazzling Hampers

Kempi Deli has prepared shimmering Christmas hampers to impress your family, friends, and clients. The hampers include various sweet treats: vanilla snowy, pandan coconut, indibro magnifica blend, chocolate powder, lemon cookies, speculoos cashew, and many more. Prices start from Rp600,000 nett.

A Very Merry Platter

All we want for Christmas is a tummy full of festivities! Indulge in the sensational Paulaner’s Christmas Platter featuring pork ribs, lamb chop, curry, and Nuremberg sausages along with festive accompaniments specially curated for you. This is available throughout December priced at Rp550,000++ per portion.

A Joyous Christmas Staycation

And if you want it all, plus joining the Christmas shopping spree at Grand Indonesia, you may as well book a room for the whole family! Rates start from Rp2.2 million++ including breakfast for two adults and two kids under 12-years-old and special welcome amenities. The period of stay is from 23rd to 30th December 2021.

Welcome the New Year Like No Other at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

Seven Wonders Through a Culinary Journey

Gather around with the whole family and let the hotel take you on a journey to the seven wonders of the world buffet-themed. Discover an exquisite New Year’s Eve lunch and dinner buffet on the 31st of December, be spoilt with the finest buffet spread from seven countries featuring seafood on ice, beef wellington, stuffed pork belly, chicken and lamb shawarma, kambing guling, and many more. Adding to the festivities, guests will be entertained with a special live music performance, photo corner, and kids’ playground.

The New Year’s Eve dinner buffet is available on 31st December priced at Rp998,000++ per person. Early bird offers are 25 percent off, before 20th December 2021. An extravagant New Year Day brunch is available on 1st January 2022 with a price of Rp598,000++ per person, before 20th December 2021)

New Year’s OKUKASE Menu

Relish in OKU’s warm and magnificent ambience as you bid farewell to 2021. The Okukase seven-course set menu starts with tsukidashi, otsukuri, wanmono, yakimono, shizakana, and kudamono. Then close with the delicate Japanese mizukashi to treat your sweet tooth. This special OKU New Year’s Eve dinner set is available on 31st December for Rp1.7 million++ per person.

The Broadway New Year’s Eve Celebration

Count down to 2022 at the most popular beer house in J-town! Revel and dine at Paulaner while savouring in their home-brewed beer with delightful Bavarian fare whilst swaying to the tunes of our live band, bringing life to your party. What more can you ask for on a New Year’s Eve? The minimum spend is Rp500,000++ per person.

A Fabulous Year-End staycation

Ring in the new year in style with room rates starting from Rp4,288,000++ per night on 31st December 2021. This includes breakfast for two adults and two kids under 6-years-old, special welcome amenities, evening snacks, and party favour. Spend your first day in 2022 at the timeless elegant room with an unbeatable city view surrounded by world-class shopping malls. Get a special rate starting from Rp2.7 million++ per night with a stay window of 1st January 2022.

New Year’s Eve Romantic Dinner

Take your one and only to a splendid romantic dinner while enjoying the city view from the rooftop Sky Pool Bar. Make the evening even more special with a five-course set menu paired with a bottle of sparkling wine that is sure to be a memorable way to say goodbye to 2021. Priced at Rp4.5 million++ per couple, this offer is limited to four couples. Ensure this one-of-a-kind New Year’s Eve for you and your special one is yours! The in-room New Year’s Eve romantic dinner with five-course special curated menus are available at a price of Rp4.5 million++ per couple.

