Mama San Bali, the Island’s Brightest Culinary Icon

In Bali’s thriving culinary scene, Mama San is a continuous icon, impressing visitors with its star power every day at 12-3pm and 6-1pm.

Coupled together with the magic touch of founder and world-renowned Executive Chef Will Meyrick, the restaurant continues to capture the hearts, appetites and minds of discerning gourmands from across the globe.

Serving mouthwatering Southeast Asian cuisine, Will Meyrick has brought the region’s most astonishing flavours from across Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia and Vietnam into one glorious location. Mama San serves all of the above and more, including Chinese and Indian favourites.

Regulars will already know that the menu exalts a culture of cuisine craft where texture is as important as taste and presentation. Ingredients are the freshest and highest quality and offer a unique insight into the complexity of flavours associated with regional cooking of Sichuan, Shan and Hmong provinces.

Now serving lunches, dinners and evening tapas, this two-storied three-in-one kitchen bar and lounge in the corner of Kerobokan promises to delight with its standout décor that exudes old-world elegance with marble top mah-jong tables and oversized tan leather chesterfields in a purpose-designed industrial high ceiling warehouse.

Must-tries on the menu would include prawn and pomelo salad with lime leaf, white coral mushrooms, sesame seeds and pork floss; grilled beef; Massaman curry; Malaysian-style char kway teow; slow-cooked beef cheek rendang and the crispy gourami fish with kaffir lime, ginger and holy basil.

Lunch Specials are also available from 12-3pm daily, featuring irresistible delights such as the much-beloved Vietnamese pho bo, Hainanese chicken rice, tom yum of prawn and squid, soft shell crab pad Thai egg net and crispy lemongrass chicken.

Cocktails at Mama San are Buy 1 Get 1 Free all day and all night. Designed to complement the food and stimulate the appetite, drinks here are drawn from the classics, food-friendly and served with a slight twist in specially-designed crystal glasses. Try the Strawberry Basil Spritz, Elderflower Martini or the Chili and Lime Margarita.

Want to take away? The newly launched service Mama San Shop and Collect lets you complete a Mama San order online and then collect from the restaurant, without an additional delivery charge and contact-free, at a time that suits you best. Those craving a taste of Mama San can now try their hand at making your favourite dishes at home with Mama San’s new Ready-To-Cook Curry Paste Kits.

Also available at Mama San are some treasures from Will Meyrick’s award-winning Sarong Restaurant. While waiting for its reopening, guests can indulge in the most-wanted tandoori dishes from the fine-dining restaurant including the Sarong butter chicken, chicken banjara kebab and a tandoori paneer tikka (vegetarian).

Please send a WhatsApp message to +62 818-0612-6700 or visit www.mamasanbali.com to reserve or get more information.