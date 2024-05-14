Makase Introduces a New Tantalising Menu

Chef Heri Riskiawan Efendi introduces an array of flavourful dishes influenced by the modern interpretation of vibrant street food in Southeast Asia.

Makase, the signature restaurant of Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach, is delighted to unveil a new selection of culinary creations. These superb refreshed dishes are the masterpieces crafted by executive chef Heri Riskiawan Efendi following his culinary journeys through Southeast Asia, putting out creative spark to present an authentic yet refined version of the most loved Southeast Asian food.

This fresh menu invites diners to savour a delightful array of comforting, refined, and authentic dishes hailing from Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia that were personally curated and painstakingly crafted by Chef Heri through an extensive journey of research and development.

From the outside, Makase’s architecture seamlessly blends modern elements with timeless charm. Upon stepping inside, guests are immediately captivated by the neighbourhood-style design, featuring a vibrant color palette and tasteful decor that create an atmosphere both intimate and serene. The open kitchen concept allows guests to witness the culinary artistry as chefs work their magic. Makase’s versatile layout strikes a perfect balance, offering cosy outdoor seating as well as spacious indoor options, accommodating up to 110 guests comfortably. Whether you’re seeking an intimate dinner for two or planning a special event, Makase opens its doors daily from 6.30 AM to 11 PM, ensuring that every visit is memorable.

Committed to sustainability and sourcing the finest ingredients, Makase invites you to an unforgettable culinary journey celebrating the heart of Southeast Asian Cuisine. Be it the wholesome indulgence in a bowl of Pho Bo or Tom Yam, or the rich spices in every bite of Beef Rendang or the warm and unctuous broth of Peranakan-style Seafood Laksa, Makase unveils a brand-new and delectable culinary experience.

“The latest Makase menu draws strong inspiration from Southeast Asia’s lively street food culture. We are thrilled to contribute even more exciting flavours to the Seminyak dining experience,” said Chef Heri.

Chef Heri’s top pick from the updated menu is the 400-gram Lamb Shank. This hearty dish is inspired by his visit to Solo in Central Java, where he acquired an authentic recipe from a famous local street food vendor. The ingredients are Solo style braised lamb, sweet soy sauce, shallot, chili and tomato. The dish boasts a tantalizing aroma and a burst of rich spices. Another dish that guests should not miss is Ayam Bakar, a 500-gram boneless baby chicken with pumpkin shoot and chili jam, or you can also choose Larb Gai, Thai style minced chicken with iceberg, mint leaves, Thai basil and house-made sweet chili dipping sauce, if you love Thai food.

Chef Heri began his culinary journey in 2006 and has since contributed his expertise to several respectable establishments, including W Maldives, Le Méridien Bali Jimbaran, and InterContinental Bali Resort. Additionally, he played a pivotal role as a member of the pre-opening team at Salazon Bali.

As a chef, Chef Heri finds immense joy in exploring diverse cuisines, uncovering novel tastes, and has developed a discerning palate for high-quality ingredients. Yet, the most rewarding aspect of his profession lies in his ability to utilise this knowledge and expertise to craft culinary masterpieces using locally sourced ingredients. His greatest joy in the kitchen is working with barbecue dishes, allowing him to create rich, inventive flavors. Beyond the kitchen, he cherishes riding his beloved motorcycle and embarking on a culinary adventure during his well-deserved days off.

On a special very limited time, Makase is thrilled to welcome Chef Phukvarun Watchmon (Chef Golf), executive chef of Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok, part of IHG’s Vignette Collection, as the guest chef for the much-anticipated relaunch of Makase. Chef Golf’s culinary journey began at a young age, as she helped her mother in running a small, local Thai restaurant. Today, her menus are a testament to her roots and culinary heritage, emphasizing the authenticity of local flavours and showcasing aromatic dishes brimming with a delightful blend of spices. Chef Golf joined the relaunched event on 27th of October where she elevated the dining experience at Makase to new heights by featuring some of her favourites in the menu such as Chicken Green Curry, Spicy Prawn Soup, Seafood Pineapple Fried Rice and many more that will be available daily at Makase until the end of the year after the relaunch event. Beginning with chef Golf, later in 2024, Makase will also be bringing more collaboration from the region to be featured in Makase newest menu.

