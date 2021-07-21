Beef Dishes to Make During Eid al-Adha

Cows are one of the animals that are widely used for sacrifice during Eid al-Adha in Indonesia. Following the sacrifice, the community processes the meat into various culinary delights.

Beef contains iron, protein, zinc, vitamin B12, omega-3, vitamin B6, phosphorus, and much more. There are many recipes for beef dishes in Indonesia, created with a mixture of spices.

Here are six mouth-watering dishes made from beef that are perfect for Eid.

Satay

Satay is one of the most popular dishes in all walks of life, from children to adults.

The way to make it is quite simple. Beef is cut into small pieces, dipped in spices and then placed on skewers.

After that, the cooked satay is arranged on a plate and is ready to be served with sambal and other side dishes like rice or lontong (rice cake). Either pour the sambal over the satay or simple use it as a dip, depending on personal preferences.

Black Pepper Beef

Thinly slice the beef and cover in sweet soy sauce, oyster sauce, and fried oil. Then stir-fry garlic and add the beef, cooking until the meat changes colour. Add onions and peppers.

Add enough water while stirring evenly. Add more sweet soy sauce, oyster sauce, sugar, salt, powdered broth, and black pepper to complete the spice mix. Once cooked, add cornstarch solution and stir until slightly thickened.

Tongseng

Tongseng is a stew dish in a curry-like soup made of mutton or meat, vegetables, and sweet soy sauce.

Stir-fry ground spices until fragrant and cooked, add the meat and mix well. Next, add water and add bay leaf, lemongrass, brown sugar, salt, and soy sauce. Stir well and enjoy the meal.

Dendeng Balado

This is perfect for spicy food lovers. The trick is to boil the beef with the ungkep seasoning – instant ones are available in supermarkets – and cook in a pressure cooking until it is tender and the spices are absorbed. Once cool, slice the meat, beat it, then fry briefly.

After that, stir-fry the mashed hot and spicy balado spices until cooked. Add salt, sugar, and lime juice.

Then add potatoes and meat and stir until everything is well mixed. Remove and serve with warm rice.

Stir-fry the ground spices and all the spices that aren’t mashed until fragrant. Add the meat and roasted coconut and add a little water as you stir-fry it.

After that, add thick coconut milk and cook over low heat while gently stirring for about three hours. Taste test before serving.

Bistik

Indonesia has its own version of a classic steak, called bistik.

Boil the meat until it’s tender. Set aside the broth, then cut the meat according to preference.

Next, stir-fry onions, then add ground spices until cooked. Add the beef pieces and stir.

Add sweet soy sauce, oyster sauce, soy sauce, tomato sauce, and mix well. You can add broth and cook until the water thickens and the meat is tender.