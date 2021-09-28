Li Feng at Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta celebrates the anniversary of Li Feng on 10th October 2021.

The restaurant first opened in 2016 serving authentic and lavish Cantonese cuisine in an ethereal, classic, and culturally rich space. A whole new menu is launched to commemorate this auspicious celebration specially curated by Chef Fei of Jiang, Mandarin Oriental, Guangzhou, a two Michelin Starred restaurant.

As a coveted gastronomy destination in the city that offers an authentic yet contemporary Cantonese dining experience, Li Feng’s new menu offers a variety of appetizers, main dishes, soups such as baked lobster with spring onion, beef short ribs with balsamic vinegar, and the new distinctive plant-based menu including monkey head mushrooms with sweet and sour sauce and imperial kungfu soup with morels.

“We all agree that over the past few years, the number of people who identify as vegan keeps on increasing. As this market grows, we diversified our menu to incorporate vegan-friendly options to appeal to a wider clientele,” said Raymond Rjaily, the Executive Chef of Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta.

Located on the second floor of Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta, the restaurant is open every day for lunch and dinner, offering three elegant and distinctive private dining rooms, which are the ideal venues to host intimate gatherings or private celebrations.

Li Feng offers a 15 percent discount for Fans of MO Member. Guests can sign up to become a member of Fans of MO here. Call +62 21 2993 8825 or [email protected] to make your reservations. Prior reservation is highly recommended as the restaurant’s capacity has been reduced to 50 percent.