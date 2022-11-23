Everyone made the list this festive season at W Bali – Seminyak! Rolling out from 24th December 2022 to 1st January 2023.

Make the most of your year-end holiday with the ultimate lineup of events. The celebrations will have you ready to welcome an extraordinary year for 2023.

Spice things up for Christmas and New Year’s Eve with dining experiences at our world-class restaurants. Kick off the festivities with day and night Christmas culinary offerings, from buffet-style dinner and lavish super brunch. Serving up a variety of succulent seafood, meat from the wood-fired Argentinian grill and classic roasted turkeys. Accompanied by pumped-up beats from W Bali – Seminyak’s top DJs or chill tunes from a live music acoustic set.

And if you miss the Christmas fun, we present you The Night Brunch on 28th December, starting at 6pm, whether you’re looking for late-night cravings or just want to quench your appetite, we’ve got you covered!

It’s finally the end of 2022! Make the last night of the year extra special with unforgettable feasts. Starfish Bloo and Fire will be serving up an extravagant all-you-can-eat dinner, indulging in Foie gras, Sevruga black caviar, truffles, and oysters.

Festivities will not be complete without the countdown party. Ensure you do not miss the main stage, W Lounge! The open area will really be lit up to party into the night, pumping out tunes, from Damian Saint to the main international headliner Tensnake, a German DJ and producer from Hamburg best known for his infamous track “Coma Cat“.

We are going all out on the Woobar beachfront with a hip-hop stage, featuring a lineup of the island’s most renowned DJs including Stan, Naken, Septa, Goodgrip and Jeremy Jay. The night will be wrapped up with dazzling fireworks to end the year with a serious bang!

To top your New Year’s, the party is not over! If you need some hangover

Cure, W’s got you covered with the island’s best super brunch, stay and get wet at our fun pool party – don’t miss this one as it will be a remarkable first day of the year! Eclectic poolside beats will be pumping from 4pm-9pm (free entry). W Bali – Seminyak is ready to celebrate, no matter who you are, you are on our list!

CHRISTMAS EVE BUFFET DINNER (Saturday, 24th December 2022)

Starfish Bloo & FIRE Restaurant

6pm – 10PM

Soft Drink Package: IDR 1,200,000

Bubbles Package: IDR 1,950,000

Children Package: IDR 600,000

**Kids may order from a la carte

CHRISTMAS DAY BUFFET DINNER (Saturday, 25th December 2022)

Starfish Bloo & FIRE Restaurant

6pm – 10pm

Soft Drink Package: IDR 1,200,000

Bubbles Package: IDR 1,950,000

Children Package: IDR 600,000

**Kids may order from a la carte

THE NIGHT BRUNCH (Wednesday, 28th December 2022)

Starfish Bloo

6pm – 9pm

Soft Drink Package: IDR 1,200,000

Bubbles Package: IDR 1,700,000

NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER (Saturday, 31st December 2022)

Starfish Bloo & FIRE Restaurant

6pm – 11pm

Entry and Food Only Package: IDR 2,800,000

Entry and Spirits Package: IDR 3,550,000

*Includes entry to our New Year’s Eve party

NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY (Saturday, 31st December 2022)

ENTRANCE TICKET:

Pre-Sale : IDR 600,000

At the door: IDR 1,000,000

*including IDR 300,000 F&B credit

NEW YEAR’S DAY SUPER BRUNCH (Sunday, 1st January 2023)

Starfish Bloo

12pm – 4pm

Soft Drink Package: IDR 750,000

Bubbles Package: IDR 1,400,000

Children Package: IDR 400,000