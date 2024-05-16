Golden Lotus Chinese Restaurant – A Culinary Journey of Tradition and Elegance

Indulge in the authentic flavours of China in an opulent setting – À La Carte Menu.

Golden Lotus Chinese Restaurant is a refined, family-friendly establishment offering the finest in Cantonese and Szechuan cuisines, along with a delightful dim sum lunch. The thoughtfully designed interior reflects classic Chinese style, featuring traditional paper lanterns, luxurious red and gold accents, carved wood panelling, a captivating newly painted mural, and elegant furnishings that create the perfect ambience for an exquisite dining experience.

Under the expert guidance of award-winning Chef Teng Seng Lee, embark on a culinary journey through the rich tapestry of Cantonese and Szechuan cuisine. We take pride in being recognised as the Best Chinese Restaurant in Bali by many.

Conveniently situated in the main lobby of Bali Dynasty Resort, Golden Lotus Chinese Restaurant is open daily for lunch from 12 PM to 2.30 PM local time and dinner from 6 PM local time to 10 PM local time. Our extensive menu includes a range of dishes, as well as à la carte dim sum selections. Golden Lotus is the recipient of numerous prestigious awards, and we’re thrilled to serve you authentic Chinese cuisine.

Our specialities include:

Sunday All-You-Can-Eat Dim Sum

Peking Duck

Baked Pork Ribs

Shanghai Chicken

Family Set Menu

All-You-Can-Eat Dim Sum

Looking for the perfect dim sum destination in the heart of Kuta for the weekend?

Join us on Sundays for our legendary ‘All You Can Eat Sunday Dim Sum Brunch’ from 10.30 AM local time to 2.30 PM local time. Enjoy an array of your favourite steamed and fried dim sum dishes, perfect for sharing with family and friends. Indulge for only Rp195,000++ per person, including complimentary free-flow Chinese tea.

If you can’t wait until Sunday for our delicious Dim Sum Buffet, visit Golden Lotus during the week for lunch or dinner. Our regular à la carte menu features all your favourite steamed and fried dim sum options

Sangjit

Golden Lotus is more than just a restaurant. Discover a timeless tradition infused with modern elegance at Bali Dynasty Resort’s Golden Lotus Chinese Restaurant. We proudly offer a Chinese traditional wedding package, known as the ‘Sangjit’ ceremony, which seamlessly blends the beauty and significance of a classic Chinese wedding with contemporary touches.

Our Sangjit wedding package is designed for couples who want an authentic Chinese wedding experience with a modern twist. Golden Lotus Chinese Restaurant provides the perfect setting for your ceremony, featuring an authentic Chinese backdrop and a warm, intimate, and family-friendly atmosphere.

For enquiries and more information, please contact our team at [email protected].

Chopstick Member

Golden Lotus Chinese Restaurant introduces a Chopstick Member programme for our valued customers.

The Chopstick Member is available for free to returning guests and offers a 15% discount on Dim Sum Sunday Lunch Buffets at Golden Lotus Chinese Restaurant. Collect four stamps within a three-month period to become a Chopstick Member. The Chopstick Membership is also free and grants you additional discounts, exclusive offers, and privileges at Golden Lotus and other outlets such as Ashoka Spa and Gracie Kelly’s Irish Pub.

Visit our website goldenlotusbali.com for more information and promotions. Don’t forget to follow us on social media channels as well, namely Instagram at @GoldenLotusBali, Facebook at Golden Lotus Chinese Restaurant, and TikTok at @goldenlotusbalidynasty for the latest updates.