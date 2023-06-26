LEGIAN BEACH PRESENTS THE LONGEST BRUNCH IN TOWN: PULLMAN 456

Extensive brunch with lots of entertainment and an option of endless alcoholic beverages refill.

There is never a dull moment at Pullman Bali Legian Beach. The ambience becomes especially lively on Sundays, however, when the resort proudly rolls out ‘The Longest Brunch in Town’, the highly sought-after ‘Pullman 456’. The Sunday brunch has been an indelible part of the #PullmanLife experience, and Pullman Bali Legian Beach’s rendition of this hearty tradition is nothing short of delightful.

The Pullman 456 Sunday Brunch is served at ‘Montage, All-Day Dining’, every Sunday starting at 12 PM and continues well into the afternoon until 4:30 PM, allowing for plenty of time to sample all the delicacies on offer. The menu naturally includes brunch staples such as soups and salads, along with popular hot dishes like Hainanese chicken rice, roasted herb potatoes and mixed seafood au gratin well befitting an eatery sat near the shore.

The most exciting part of Pullman 456, however, is spending the afternoon strolling across the brunch venue to visit all the different serving stations and food carts in and around Montage. There’s the carving station serving roasted pork belly and Peking duck, a fresh-from-the-grill stall offering chicken wings and seafood skewers, the On-Ice-Aquarium station for sautéed Balinese mussels or poached prawns, and a lot more!

Of course, no Sunday brunch would be complete without a cocktail or two, and the Pullman 456 menu at Montage also includes an extensive list of cocktails, complemented by a lineup of wines and liquors.

As the proverbial cherry on top of the Pullman 456 experience, ‘The Longest Brunch in Town’ is not just about good food but features plenty of entertainment. There’s live music playing in the background, as well as live performers and various activities to keep kids engaged between rounds to their favourite food stalls. In short, the ‘Pullman 456 Sunday Brunch’ at Pullman Bali Legian Beach is an experience no traveller to the island of the gods should go without.

Guests can enjoy the for Rp456,000++ per person, which includes free-flowing non-alcoholic beverages. Free-flowing alcoholic beverages – including sparkling wine, beer, wine, cocktails and spirits – are offered at an additional Rp456,000++ per person. Children aged 6 to 11 years old only pay 50% off the listed rates, and Accor Live Limitless members enjoy a special 10% discount on food charges.