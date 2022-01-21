AirAsia Reopens Surabaya-Lombok Route Four Times a Week

AirAsia Indonesia will re-open the strategic Surabaya-Lombok domestic route four times a week, starting February 2022.

In addition, the airline will increase the frequency of flights between Surabaya and Bali from the current four times a week to a daily schedule.

“You can purchase tickets through the AirAsia Super App, the airasia.com website, and other sales channels, starting from Rp336,000 one way,” said AirAsia Indonesia’s President Director Veranita Yosephine Sinaga in a press release on Friday 21st January.

Sinaga said that the addition of domestic services is in response to the needs of people who want a choice of economic and good-value flight services while at the same time complementing the cargo delivery network to support economic recovery in these destinations.

With this addition, Sinaga hopes that in the future, the people of West Nusa Tenggara can fly with AirAsia Indonesia from Lombok not only to Jakarta but also to Surabaya and vice versa, as well as other connecting destinations on the AirAsia flight network.

AirAsia Indonesia has also re-optimized flight services by opening nine domestic routes for January 2022. The routes offered by AirAsia Indonesia for January 2022 include:

Jakarta – Bali

Jakarta – Lombok

Jakarta – Medan

Jakarta – Pontianak

Jakarta – Padang

Jakarta – Pekanbaru

Medan – Yogyakarta

Bandung – Bali

Surabaya – Bali

“We also still offer the best prices for purchases across all sales channels, which includes free 20 kg plus 7 kg for cabin baggage,” she added.

The airline is also continuing to offer Saver Packages for additional products for only Rp10,000 including total baggage of 30 kg, a snack box, and the opportunity to choose seats ahead of time. These are available to buy with AirAsia tickets for domestic routes on the AirAsia Super App or at airasia.com.

“Considering that the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, AirAsia also urges customers to ensure that they meet travel requirements according to the latest regulatory developments set by each destination,” she said.