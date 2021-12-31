Jakarta Roads Close for Crowd-Free Night 

Anticipating crowds and vehicle congestion on New Year’s Eve 2022 amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Police will enforce a crowd-free night on 31st December 2021 and 1st January 2022 across 11 roads.

“This anticipates crowds that will occur on those two days,” said Traffic Directorate at the Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Police, Police Commissioner Sambodo during a press conference.

Sambodo explained that the technical implementation of the crowd-free night will run between 10 pm-4 am with the deployment of a total of 4,000 joint personnel. Violators won’t be fined but will be requested to turn around.

“This is all for the sake of preventing COVID-19 as the Omicron variant has been circulating through local transmission and not only from abroad. Thus, we are tightening the roads policy,” he emphasized.

The following 11 roads will apply Crowd-Free Night policies in Jakarta: