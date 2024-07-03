Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach Welcomes Chef Zaim Abdullah for a Special Guest Chef Collaboration

The neighbourhood-inspired resort celebrates culinary renditions with a final guest chef collaboration from Hotel Indigo Kuala Lumpur on the Park.

Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach is thrilled to announce an exclusive culinary event featuring the distinguished Chef Zaim Abdullah, the Executive Chef from the newly opened Hotel Indigo Kuala Lumpur on the Park. The event will take place at Makase on the 19th and 20th of July, from 6 PM to 10 PM, offering a unique gastronomic experience that showcases the rich and diverse flavours of Malaysia. Following the success of the Makase kitchen takeover by Chef Golf (Thailand) and Timothy Loh (Singapore), Chef Zaim will be the ultimate closing act as the final guest chef collaborator in conjunction with the launch of the new Makase menu last year.

Chef Zaim Abdullah is celebrated for his innovative approach to traditional Malaysian cuisine, blending authentic flavours with modern techniques. This exclusive two-night event will provide guests with an extraordinary opportunity to indulge in a specially curated menu that highlights the vibrant and aromatic ingredients characteristic of Malaysian culinary heritage.

Event Details:

Dates: 19th to 20th of July 2024

6 PM – 10 PM Location: Makase at Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach

During the event, Chef Zaim will present his signature dishes such as Nasi Kerabu & Ayam Bakar, Sup Kambing Berempah, and Char Kway Teow, each reimagined with his unique culinary twist. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet Chef Zaim and learn about the inspiration behind his creations, as well as the cultural significance of the dishes.

“We are excited to welcome Chef Zaim Abdullah from our sister property, Hotel Indigo Kuala Lumpur on the Park, to Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach. His passion for Malaysian cuisine and his ability to elevate traditional dishes to new heights will make this collaboration a truly special experience for our guests,” said Andreas Bergel, Area General Manager of IHG Indonesia and also General Manager of Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach.

This culinary collaboration underscores Hotel Indigo’s brand commitment to providing distinctive and immersive neighbourhood-inspired experiences for its guests, celebrating diverse cultures and cuisines from Southeast Asia’s favourites.

Reservations are highly recommended as seating is limited. For more information or to make a reservation, please contact [email protected] or visit the website at seminyak.hotelindigo.com.

For further information, please contact Ian Kusuma (Director of Marketing & Communications) via email [email protected]